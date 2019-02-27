Dems Furious That Trump Didn’t Appoint a Leftist Judge to the 9th Circuit

Democrats are furious the Senate confirmed President Trump’s nominee Eric Miller to a judgeship on the hard-left 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court overturns 72% of the bad decisions of the 9th Circus.

The problem is all the cases that never get to the Supreme Court, leaving unfair decisions to remain in place.

It is only one judge, but even that outrages the Democrats.

Miller is a Seattle attorney who worked at the law firm of Perkins Coie. He was confirmed by the Senate in a party-line vote of 53-46.

Judge Miller will replace Judge Richard Tallman, a Bill Clinton appointee.

WASHINGTON LEFTIST SENATORS ARE ANGRY

The two Democrat [Socialists] senators from Washington wanted to have a say. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray are outraged. When are Democrats not outraged?

“This is wrong. It is a dangerous road for the Senate to go down,” Murray said on the Senate floor Feb. 26.

“Confirming this 9th Circuit court nominee without the consent or true input of both home-state senators, and after a sham hearing, would be a dangerous first for this Senate.”

The only thing that is dangerous is the 9th Circuit. They are legislating from the bench, making hard-left rulings that take the place of laws. Much of it is against the will of the people. They’re extremists.

Miller is conservative — an originalist — and that is what they don’t like. He won’t make right-wing decisions, he will follow the rule of law.

The Democrats [Socialists] have constantly filed motions with the 9th Circuit to stop the President’s executive orders. They are blocking the President on everything he does to keep him from fulfilling his agenda. They are ACLU lawyers or ACLU types.