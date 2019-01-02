Dems Return! Will Cut Heads Off, Control Businesses, Give Reparations!

The Democrats are back with big plans to ruin the nation. Plans include abusing the power of subpoenas, threats, lawsuits, hearings, and leftist propaganda. Three of their goals are obstructionism on the wall and everything else, reparations, and government control of corporations.

Nancy Pelosi is ready to cut your head off, says her admiring daughter Alexandra. Pelosi is an irrational leftist who is out to ruin the country, and she will go for the President’s head.

NANCY PELOSI WILL CUT YOUR HEAD OFF

In an interview on “New Day,” Alexandra Pelosi was asked about her thoughts on the lawmaker’s shutdown discussions with President Trump ahead of a White House meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The Democrats will continue to obstruct.

“She’ll cut your head off, and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi said of the likely incoming House speaker. “No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi. You’ve got to give her credit, no matter what you think of her.”

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi says about her mother, likely incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is set to meet with Pres. Trump and leaders at the White House over the shutdown. https://t.co/ukXtn1xYxI pic.twitter.com/MR7DHEOpeT — New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2019

REPARATIONS ARE BAAACK

Sheila Jackson Lee is back with HR 40, the reparations bill. She wants reparations for the descendants of slaves from the descendants of white people who had nothing to do with any of it.

“I think the more I educate about what the bill is, it’s a commission to study the issue of what was the economic impact of the work of slaves and how does it translate in the 21st century,” Lee said in a recent interview. “And what we want to do is to build a narrative, a story of the facts and, out of that, to be able to assess how we repair some of the damage.”

Big leftist goal — reparations

It’s big with communist segregationist blacks.

MAXINE’S SOCIALIST CONTROL OF HIRING IS ON THE HORIZON

California Democrat [Socialist/Communist] Maxine Waters, the first woman, and first African-American to chair the House Financial Services Committee is planning to use her new power to push for more women and minorities in the top ranks of corporate America.

She wants to get directly involved in staffing corporations as they do in California. Maxine doesn’t care if the minorities are qualified.

Corporations are worried.

CORPORATIONS SHOULD WORRY ACCORDING TO THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CONTROL FREAKS

“They have a right to be nervous,” said leftist Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), a member of the financial services panel. “They should feel the fire is getting started and will burn, at least for two years, and hopefully beyond.”

The Communist Congressional Black Caucus will have a lot of say in this. Thank God Republicans, as wimpy as they are, have the Senate and the presidency.

Progressives aka Communist/Socialists lead these Democrats.

They say we need more regulations

There are never enough regulations for these people.

Waters has said promoting diversity in financial services is one of the top priorities on her consumer-focused agenda. Maxine added that financial regulatory agencies are also “seriously challenged” when it comes to the issue.

“Having a subcommittee that’s dedicated to making sure that financial services is representative of the United States is really important,” said Rawan Elhalaby of the Greenlining Institute, a California-based advocacy group focused on racial and economic justice. “Thus far we’ve seen the industry is really missing the mark on serving communities of color, and we think that’s partly because of the misrepresentation at the top.”

Elhalaby is very, very far-left.

She’s no liberal. Mad Max is a commie, and so are her fellow CBC members as former Rep. Allen West pointed out. West was drummed out of Congress for calling them commies, but that is what they are.

Watch: