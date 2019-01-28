Despicable Adam Schiff Wants Mueller to Probe Don Jr, Don Jr Responds

Adam Schiff, intoxicated with his newly-acquired power, wants Donald Trump Jr. investigated by Robert Mueller for alleged lies before Congress. He never minded when Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, Hillary’s computer techs, FBI agents lied before Congress. But he has since become a paragon of virtue and wants to wipe out Donald Trump Jr. who he says lied before his committee.

“Your colleague on the committee, …Congresswoman Jackie Speier [a far-left loon] told CNN that she believes that Donald Trump Jr. lied to your committee on at least two occasions,” Clinton ally, George Stephanopoulos said. “Do you agree?”

Schiff is going to send all transcripts to Mueller and will let him decide. Like Stalin, he will push to have the fishing expeditions without evidence of a crime continue.

INVESTIGATE SCHIFF AND HIS CREW FOR LEAKS

Donald Trump Jr. wants Schiff and his staff looked at for leaking. That’s illegal too, but the FBI seems remarkably uninterested in that.

Don Jr. wrote: Considering Schiff & his staff seem to leak just about everything, I’m sure he has had it. Maybe someone should launch an investigation to find out where all the leaks from his committee come from? PS, strange how all the “leaks” about me have repeatedly been proven false!

He also retweeted Nick Short’s comments asking why Schiff wasn’t investigated for those leaks during Don Jr’s testimony?

