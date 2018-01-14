Dick Durbin Says DREAM Act Will Not Allow “Chain Migration”

On December 18, 2010, Senator Dick Durbin addressed the Senate in a public session. He clearly stated that the DREAMers would not be eligible for Pell grants and the Act would not include chain migration.

“The DREAM Act would not allow what is known as chain migration,” Durbin said. “In fact, DREAM Act students would have very limited ability to sponsor their family members for legal status.”

He even used the term “chain migration” which he now says is racist.

The “deal” he worked out with the rest of the Gang of Six this past week calls for an increase in chain migration under the guise of keeping families together.