Dingbat Pelosi Tells Adopted Woman Her Mother Deserved Opportunity to Abort Her

During a CNN townhall last week House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi proved once again that she defines the word, ‘dingbat’.

A college student named Brianna Roberts told Pelosi she was adopted and is part of the pro-life generation.

“I am part of the pro-life generation. I believe that abortion is not the answer for unplanned pregnancy”, she said.

“My birth mother was faced with a decision that many women today are facing. Without the means of properly raising a child, she chose the most ethical decision and chose adoption. With her courageous and unselfish decision, I now have the ability to thrive and succeed in life.

“Don’t you think everyone needs the ability to thrive and succeed in life?”

Pelosi basically told the young woman her mother deserved the opportunity to abort her.

“You said my mother chose, my mother chose, and we want other people to have …that opportunity to choose as well…”

Pelosi is insensitive and rude.

Pelosi claimed that pro-lifers are trying to determine when life begins. We know when life begins despite Pelosi’s comments otherwise and it’s determined by nature, not dingbats.