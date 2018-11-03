Disgusting! Fake Republican Flake Hurts GOP 3 Days Before the Elections

Fake Republican Senator Jeff Flake decided to harm Republicans once again, right before the mid-terms. He did it on CNN, probably hoping they hire him.

The President gave an excellent speech the other day about the thousands who plan to enter the United States illegally. It made an impression on Flake who doesn’t like his “tone”.

“I certainly don’t like the tone that President Trump has taken with regard to blaming immigrants,” Flake told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “Having that ad, which I thought was just sickening, and frankly very untrue with regard to the threat that is posed by illegal immigrants.”

He is referring to an ad that shows a violent killer laughing at his trial after executing two police officers.

Flake likes Obama’s tone better. Shocker!

“I’ve always felt that [Obama’s] tone is better,” Flake said.

THE AD OF A FOREIGN KILLER WHO CAME THROUGH OPEN BORDERS

The ad Flake was talking about was about a cop killer.

Luis Bracamontes was deported twice and came back to kill two sheriff’s deputies. He giggled through the trial and tormented the victim’s families.

He said aloud during the trial, “I wish I had killed more of the mother——-s,” Bracamontes told the court. He continued: “I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me…There’s no need for a f—ing trial.”

The left said the ad was racist although it had nothing to do with race. It had to do with unvetted foreigners and open borders.

The left also said the ad isn’t valid because Bush deported him, at least once. Who cares?

DONALD JR. SLAMS DEMOCRATS

Donald Jr. is sparring with CNN over it while Flake torches Republicans for telling the truth.

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

DAN BONGINO SLAMS THE DEMOCRAT STUNTS

The left keeps calling Trump’s concerns about the invasion a “stunt”. Dan Bongino called the left’s lies a “stunt”. He slammed them.

.@dbongino: “The Democrats’ entire approach to immigration is a political stunt, because they’re not serious about it.” pic.twitter.com/rK9kJmpwkp — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2018

RELATED STORY, THREE DAYS AFTER PITTSBURGH MASS MURDERS, CNN COMPARES TRUMP TO HITLER & STALIN