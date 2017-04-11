Doctor Dragged Off United Airlines Has a Sketchy Medical History

People will be angry that the victim of the United Airlines dragging incident has his sketchy history being exposed but it’s out there on Daily Mail and the NY Post and will be discussed. It explains why the doctor didn’t handle leaving the plane well.

Meanwhile, people who see racism in their toes when they get up in the morning are claiming this is a racist incident because the doctor is Chinese.

The doctor who was dragged off a United flight from Chicago to Louisville is Dr. David Dao whose psychiatrist says he has a number of issues including an inability to “navigate difficult situations”.

Dr. David Dao is a felon who traded prescription drugs for secret gay sex with a patient. He also took the drugs himself. The doctor required anger management, was “not forthright” and had control issues according to the psychiatrist.

According to documents filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Dao was arrested in 2003 on the drug-related offenses following an undercover investigation, the NY Post reported.

According to the Post, the board’s probe into the criminal charges found that Dao became sexually interested in a male patient, Brian Case, whom he gave a physical examination to, including a genital examination, and whom he eventually made his office manager.

Case quit that job, the newspaper says, due to “inappropriate” remarks made by Dao, who then pursued him and arranged to give him prescription drugs in exchange for sexual acts, according to the documents, filed last year.

For a quick rundown of the doctor:

His wife, a doctor, was the one who turned him in to medical authorities.

The father of five was convicted of a felony but avoided prison time.

While appearing shirtless and in pants in a photo, he denied the gay sex.

One doctor wrote that he “he would unilaterally chose to do his own thing”.

The 69-year old felon did get his license back because he’s given regular drug and polygraph tests.

The CEO Oscar Munoz for United recently won an award for his communication abilities. The airline reported that passengers who are belligerent are removed. There is a zero tolerance for it.

There is more to this story and Dr. Dao is possibly not as innocent as he looks though he might be.

Flying is a privilege and since 9/11 the rules are followed religiously. There are security issues. The videos don’t show him being belligerent but the airline says he was belligerent. If he was belligerent, that has to be taken very seriously.

On the other hand, how do you not feel sorry for the man.

He was dragged off the United flight to make room for employees who had to get back to work, but somehow got back on and ran down the aisle screaming, “kill me now”. As an aside, crew have to get to destinations or there could be chaos at airports.

This is a video of the dragging incident.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

Come fly with me unless I decide to drag you off and bust your lip.

