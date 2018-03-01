DoJ/FBI Replaced Sharyl Attkisson’s Hard Drive With Theirs to Spy on Her

Based on new forensics, the FBI and Verizon were added as Defendants to Sharyl Attkisson’s federal lawsuit over the government’s intrusions into her computers. Ms. Attkisson’s team has proof of the intrusions and the government nature of it.

Furthermore, she now knows the DoJ switched out one of her hard drives for theirs. She has proof of that as well.

What they need now are names. The intelligence agencies will not cooperate and no ordinary person could ever afford to fight them. Fortunately, she has help.

Ms. Attkisson is an ordinary American who was merely investigating the government operations. She was acting as a watchdog, something the media used to do.

Apparently, this spying is not unique and the American people have little recourse if they come under scrutiny. That is why this case is so critical.

Before Edward Snowden, before AP, before Fox News’s James Rosen, before we knew the government was spying on everyday Americans, Sharyl Attkisson was an investigative reporter for CBS. Her probes took her from Fast & Furious to Benghazi, among other cases.

At that time, the federal government was extracting files from her computer. They planted a classified document on her computer and were logging her keystrokes. They were in her phones, in CBS files through her computers, in her personal information and they tried to erase their tracks.

HOW THEY SWITCHED THE HARD DRIVE

They were also able to switch out her hard drive. This took place when Ms. Attkisson asked the DoJ to look at one of her computers some years ago. It was after the government intrusion into her computers. It was not the main hard drive. The substituted hard drive came from one of her personal computers involved. She wanted to see if they might come up with more info. Instead, they withheld the report from her, “did a lot of weird stuff”, she said.

Fortunately, prior to this, she had her own forensics done, no less than seven times. That enabled her experts to determine the DoJ switched out one of her hard drives with their own. After that, data from her computer was being sent directly to them.

She knows who examined it and she has the chain of custody.

THE SAME PEOPLE SPYING ARE THE SAME PEOPLE FIGHTING HER NOW

The same DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz who is examining all of the corruption in our DoJ/FBI is the same IG who was there when her hard drive was switched out.

The same career operatives at the DoJ are the same people fighting her now.

This is why AG Sessions turning over the FISA corruption case to the IG is especially egregious and why the President is angry about it.

Ms. Attkisson knows the names of the career attorneys but it goes much higher and she needs those names.

She told her story in a series of tweets on her Twitter page and on her website. Her story is being ignored.

A FEW OF HER TWEETS ABOUT THE HARD DRIVE

Re: My govt. computer intrusions…What would you think if I told you the hard drive of one of my personal computers was secretly switched out w/another while in custody of the Justice Dept. Inspector General– before they gave it back to me? (Tick-tock.) #GettingCloserToAnswers — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 1, 2018

Same people fighting my lawsuit under new DOJ as under old @TheJusticeDept https://t.co/2hshf0X3nu — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 1, 2018

Yes the same DOJ IG as is currently there. https://t.co/oLeEtofVnJ — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 1, 2018

LISTEN TO THIS BRIEF UPDATE