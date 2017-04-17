Dossier Firm Won’t Cooperate with Congress But They Have a Deal with the FBI

Fusion GPS is the firm that put together the vile dossier on Donald Trump last year. The Senate Judiciary Committee has a lot of questions for them but they are refusing to answer based on attorney-client privilege and the First Amendment.

The chairman of the Senate panel, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, sent a letter to Fusion GPS last month inquiring about the Trump research project.

Fusion GPS, founded by former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson, hired ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele in June to uncover any Trump ties to Russia. Steele produced a series of gossipy memos laying out various allegations about Trumpworld’s ties to Russian government officials.

Fusion GPS put the file together at the behest of an unidentified Democratic ally of Hillary Clinton’s.

Grassley wants to know who paid them. Grassley also wants the details of its interactions with the FBI, which has said to have an informal agreement with them since October to pay Steele for future research on Trump.

“When political opposition research becomes the basis for law enforcement or intelligence efforts, it raises substantial questions about the independence of law enforcement and intelligence from politics,” Grassley wrote in the letter, dated March 24.

It’s dangerous to say the least.

The committee has also asked FBI Director Jim Comey about its discussions with Fusion GPS and Steele.

Daily Caller has the full story.