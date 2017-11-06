Empty Stadiums, Advertisers Heating Up, Vin Scully Won’t Watch Football Again

Vin Scully said he’s given up football. During a speech Saturday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, he was asked about the demonstrations made by NFL players. Scully’s reply: “I will never watch another NFL game again,” according to Sports Illustrated.

“I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday,” Scully said. “It’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year, didn’t go anywhere, didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game again.”

Until the NFL stops disrespecting our flag and our nation, a lot of people won’t watch football. Advertisers want the networks to stop shooting the protests but people know they are still doing it. It’s not likely that will work.

Linda Yaccarino, the chairman of advertising sales at NBCUniversal, keynoted an event held this week in New York at the ad agency RGA. While Yaccarino said no advertisers had pulled out of NFL games because of the protests, they were indicating that could change. “Marketers have said, ‘We will not be part of the NFL if you continue covering it,’” Yaccarino said.

The Papa John CEO John Schnatter made it clear that NFL protests have hurt their bottom line — a lot.

Sports Illustrated reported that the NFL averaged 14.772 million viewers during the first eight weeks of the season, per Nielsen data. That’s down five percent from the first half of the 2016 season and off 18.7 percent from the same period in 2015, a time before former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kicked off the current protests.

Football may never be the same. People saw it as an all-American game but it’s now obvious it’s an anti-American game. To make it worse, the NFL executives and players are trying to convince us it’s not disrespectful to kneel while the anthem is playing. They’re protesting police and that is somehow supposed to be okay. If it were even true, they wouldn’t do it during the anthem.

The NFL is paying a price.

Giants can’t win, can’t fill up seats but they sure can kneel to show their disrespect for our nation.

Those look like empty seats. They are actually the smart people in disguise.. pic.twitter.com/KIjktaJNSW — Michael Shea (@cirrusdriver) November 5, 2017

Houston Texans.

49ers never win and are 0-7.

As a few others have noted. Sparse & or late arriving crowd at Levi’s Stadium this afternoon for C.J. Beathard vs. Drew Stanton pic.twitter.com/EPae66cPqz — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) November 5, 2017

Jaguars.

Tennessee.

Phoenix columnist: “The thousands of empty seats at Sun Devil Stadium reflect a die-easy fan base.” #ASU #Pac12 https://t.co/91aB9qe2zk — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 6, 2017

Piston and Red wings.

“Pistons and Red Wings officials tout brisk ticket sales, but cameras show a lot of empty seats.” (@detroitnews) https://t.co/regHIF2QE3 pic.twitter.com/wX04iN7ZGf — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 6, 2017

Cincinnati.