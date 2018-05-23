Eric Holder, Desperate and Afraid, About to Be Outed

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Monday urged Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI officials to “simply say no” to President Trump‘s demand for an expanded investigation into his claims of FBI wrongdoing as it relates to his campaign.

He is trying to stop the investgation on Andrew McCabe, James Comey and all the other crooked heads of the politicized agencies. He’s scared because they are being exposed. Several agents want to be subpoenaed by Congress so they can expose all of them, including Eric Holder. That is really what Holder is concerned about.

“More DOJ norms being eroded. Trump-a SUBJECT of the investigation-wants access to material related to the inquiry,” Holder tweeted.

Breitbart had a different take: “Time-honored DOJ independence” “Separation from White House” …Says the guy whose emails to his wife and mother were protected by Obama’s “executive privilege.”

Holder served as attorney general under former President Obama from 2009-2015 and he got away with Fast & Furious.

