Eric Holder Explains New Dem Party Is About Kicking Opponents

Eric Holder doesn’t believe in compromise or working with the opposition. If the opposing party wins and he disagrees with their decisions, it’s time to get violent.

“They have used the power they have gotten for all the wrong things [says him, the leftist]. They want to keep themselves in power. They want to cater to the special interests,” Holder said, referring to the Republican Party.

That’s laughable since they are the party of the billionaires.

“It is time for us as Democrats to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are.”

Holder then reminded the crowd of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s phrase, “When they go low, we go high.”

“No. When they go low, we kick them,” Holder said. That drew clapping and raucous laughter. He later said they are “in this to win”. Apparently, they want power at all costs. It is particularly unnerving since the face of their new party is Democratic Socialist/Communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

He is inciting violence.

There you have it — this is the New Democratic Party.