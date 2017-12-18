EU Commish Says EU Can No Longer Be Homogeneous, Mass Migration Can’t Be Stopped

Dimitris Avramopoulos is European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, and he wants people to understand that massive migration is the “new normal.”

An article he penned for Politico begins: “It’s time to face the truth. We cannot and will never be able to stop migration.”

Europe’s migration is here to stay and the EU can no longer remain “homogeneous and migration-free”.

The EU is committed for the long hall and human mobility [from the Third World] is the defining moment of the 21st century, he believes.

“Migration is deeply intertwined with our policies on economics, trade, education and employment — to name just a few.”

He laments the “harsh” talk surrounding migration which he says is influenced by rising nationalism, populism and xenophobia and which is limiting opportunities to come up with good “forward-looking policies”.

EU President: Without Millions of African Migrants, Europe Will Be Lost https://t.co/i1snO2NoOk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 28, 2017