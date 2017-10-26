Explosive! Smoking Gun Proof Obama Admin Forced Settlements to Fund Leftists

Not that we didn’t know this was going on but now there is no doubt. Tax dollars were being spent to fund left-wing causes. While the Fox News article about this smoking gun doesn’t say it, it funded the hard-left in the name of charity and fines.

From Fox News:

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has obtained a “smoking gun” email that proves the Obama Justice Department prevented settlement payouts from going to conservative-leaning organizations, even as liberal groups were awarded money and DOJ officials denied “picking and choosing” recipients.

“It is not every day in congressional investigations that we find a smoking gun,” Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said Tuesday. “Here, we have it.”

While Eric Holder was U.S. attorney general, the Justice Department allowed prosecutors to strike agreements compelling big companies to give money to outside groups not connected to their cases to meet settlement burdens.

It was a “slush fund” that boosted liberal/leftist groups, and the Trump DOJ ended the practice earlier this year.

In August, 2016, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive article about the illicit transfer of funds from banks to Progressives.

Barack Obama has funneled hundreds of millions perhaps billions of dollars to corporations and lobbyists to enrich its political allies, advance leftist pet projects, and protect its legacy under the guise of “Main Street Relief”, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

For the last several years, the Obama administration has warred against the banking industry using their exaggerated role in the economic crash as a front to extort money to those “organizations and politicians who are working to ensure liberal policy and political victories at every level of government.”

The conduit is the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working Group, comprised of federal and state regulators and prosecutors created in 2012 who, along with the Department of Justice, force every major bank to reach multibillion-dollar settlements and turn that money over to their cronies.

The report states:

The most recent came in April when the Justice Department announced a $5.1 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs. In February Morgan Stanley agreed to a $3.2 billion settlement. Previous targets were Citigroup ($7 billion), J.P. Morgan Chase ($13 billion), and Bank of America, which in 2014 reached the largest civil settlement in American history at $16.65 billion. Smaller deals with other banks have also been announced.

The $11 billion that is diverted into “consumer relief” to benefit homeowners during the recession actually goes to private, nonprofit organizations drawn from a federally approved list. Some groups on the list—Catholic Charities, for instance—are relatively nonpolitical [though they are left-wing and further the cause of open borders]. Others—La Raza, the National Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and more.”

They are not what they say they are and are assisting Obama with his open borders, unvetted refugees, voter registration, community organizing, lobbying and other liberal [leftist] policy priorities. They are paid well. They give out grants to other leftists who can’t get them directly from the government.

Banks who settle are financially compensated for every dollar they give in donations to these left-wing groups. They are rewarded for funding leftists.

Money has also gone to individual left-wing states with Illinois’s Democratic attorney general Lisa Madigan securing $22.5 million from February’s Morgan Stanley and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also a Democrat and chairman of the RMBS Working Group, receiving over $400 million Morgan Stanley to New York [left-wing] nonprofits and $150 million to the state.

Rep. Goodlatte now has an email from July 2014 shows one senior DOJ official discussing a settlement from Citigroup, insisting no money go to conservatives.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R., Va.) introduced a bill in April that would prevent government officials from enforcing settlements that funnel money to third parties.