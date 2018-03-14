Explosive Testimony Affirming George Soros Funds Fusion GPS

George Soros, along with other Silicon Valley billionaires, appear to be funding Fusion GPS, the firm that put together the Russia-Trump dossier, the Daily Caller News Foundation reports. The dossier, in turn, helped launch the Mueller investigation. This explosive information brings us full circle in what can only be described as a coup d’etat against the President.

The information is second-hand but it comes from a source deeply involved in the scandal.

An American lawyer for a Russian oligarch has confirmed that he was told Soros funds Fusion GPS.

The Circle

Barack Obama used Fusion to get dirt — opposition research — on Mitt Romney. Hillary mimicked the approach to get Trump, with both using the same law firm, Perkins Coie to launder payments.

The opposition research on Trump was dressed up as Intel, then called a dossier, and used to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page and anyone in the Trump campaign he spoke with.

Steele, the author of the dossier, hated Trump and was tied to Obama’s State Department and FBI.

John Kerry ally, Jon Winer, fed information to the FBI and to Steele.

Hillary’s closest ally Sidney Blumenthal and her political ‘fixer’ Cody Shearer provided Russian Kremlin gossip to Winer to give to Steele.

Hillary’s campaign and the DNC paid for the dossier.

Soros funds the company that creates these vicious packets of research. George Soros Funds Fusion GPS

Even one of Mueller’s star witnesses, George Nader is a Clinton donor.

American lawyer, Adam Waldman, served as a back channel between dossier author Christopher Steele and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. He is now opening up about the explosive testimony he gave to a Senate committee last November.

Waldman said that during an appearance before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) on Nov. 3, he provided information about possible links between billionaire activist George Soros and Fusion GPS, the dossier firm.

At a March 16 meeting he had with Daniel J. Jones, a consultant and former staffer to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Jones stated he was working with Fusion GPS and that the opposition research firm was funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” Jones also described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government.”

“He was there as Fusion GPS. He brought up Fusion GPS,” Waldman told TheDCNF of his interaction with Jones.

“It was very, very clear.”

The Daily Caller has referenced this before in another article, an op-ed written by the Russian oligarch receiving a lot of Mueller’s attention.

Russian Oligarch’s Lawyer Was Told Soros Funds Fusion GPS

The Daily Caller published an op-ed by the Russian oligarch at the center if the Manafort case.

The Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote an op-ed for The Daily Caller posted Match 8. The aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska is also a former business partner of Paul Manafort’s.

In his piece, he wrote that George Soros is funding Fusion GPS.

He wrote that Fusion associate Daniel Jones told his lawyer the firm is funded by Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros. Deripaska says his lawyer told this to Senate Intelligence Committee. He wrote:

On March 16, 2017, Daniel Jones — himself a team member of Fusion GPS, self-described former FBI agent and, as we now know from the media, an ex-Feinstein staffer — met with my lawyer, Adam Waldman, and described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” My lawyer testified these facts to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Nov. 3. Mr. Soros is, not coincidentally, also the funder of two “ethics watchdog” NGOs (Democracy 21 and CREW) attacking Rep. Nunes’ committee memo.

Fox News Reported the Ties Between These Operatives and Democrat Senators

On February 8, a report came out about the ties between this same Russian, U.S. Democrat senators, the Clintons, and Adam Waldman.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) texted Deripaska lobbyist Adam Waldman to get in touch with the so-called ‘dossier’ author Christopher Steele. The firm of the lobbyist Adam Waldman has ties to Hillary Clinton.

The next four paragraphs are from a Fox News exclusive:

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele, according to text messages obtained exclusively by Fox News.

“We have so much to discuss u need to be careful but we can help our country,” Warner texted the lobbyist, Adam Waldman, on March 22, 2017.

“I’m in,” Waldman texted back to Warner.

Warner wanted absolute secrecy in these communications, at least at first. He also wanted to communicate with Steele without anyone else on the committee knowing about it.