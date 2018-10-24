“Extremely Organized” Caravan of Angry Men Yell “We’re Coming Trump”

Judicial Watch has a team traveling with the caravan mob heading for the United States and they have exclusive information about the groups El Universal says now number 14,000.

It’s hard to get a handle on the numbers and many report the first group — there are now three — is about 7,000.

The majority of the mob are gang members and other young angry men. In addition to Central Americans, there are Africans, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans, and Indians.

The media is only interviewing the women and children who tell heartbreaking stories. They are hiding the truth from the public.

THEY ARE COMING FROM THE MOST MURDEROUS CITY IN THE WORLD

Guatemalan intelligence officials confirmed that the caravan originated in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula. That is the world’s murder capital. The group, they confirm, includes Special Interest Aliens from the hot spots listed above as well as other criminals and gang members.

There are also large groups of men with criminal histories aggressively demanding that the U.S. take them in. Previously deported men are also in the mob.

“We’re not scared,” one said waving his index finger as others around him nodded in agreement. “We’re going to the United States to get jobs.” Others chanted “Vamos para allá Trump!” (We’re coming, Trump) as they clenched their fists in the air. “We need money and food,” said a 29-year-old man who made the trek with his 21-year-old brother.

“ELABORATELY PLANNED” AND “HIGHLY ORGANIZED”

Judicial Watch reports this is an “elaborately planned” movement that’s benefiting human smugglers and bringing disturbing numbers of violent gang members and other criminal elements through Guatemala, according to government sources in the capital city.

“MS-13 gang members have been detained and coyotes (human smugglers) are joining the march with clients who pay to get smuggled into the United States,” a Guatemalan official told Judicial Watch.

People from Asian countries waiting to get smuggled into the U.S. through Central America are also integrating with poor Hondurans in the caravan, a high-level Guatemalan government source confirmed.

Bangladeshis come from a country with deep ties to Al Qaeda.

“There are lots of dirty businesses associated with this,” Guatemalan authorities told Judicial Watch. “There’s lots of human trafficking.”

THERE’S “NOTHING SPONTANEOUS ABOUT IT”

President Jimmy Morales of Honduras has ordered the military and police to detain all of the migrants and facilitate their safe return back to Honduras, though thousands have already reached the Mexican border.

Guatemalan officials say it has been difficult because the caravan is a very organized movement that has been well orchestrated.

There are rest points along the route with food, water, and shelter for the migrants as well as medical care in some areas. “It’s very strategic and extremely organized,” a Guatemalan government source told Judicial Watch. “It is very complex, not a simple march. There is nothing spontaneous about it.”

The participants spout well-rehearsed lines for the cameras, claiming it’s not about politics.

IT’S INTENDED TO DESTABILIZE THE COUNTRIES

Guatemalan officials say it is political. They estimate that the caravan is a movement of radicalized forces to destabilize Central American countries.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, a conservative, echoes that assessment. In a local newspaper report published last week, Hernández asserted that leftist interests seeking to destabilize the country are manipulating migrants.

There is a lot of evidence to support that. The main organizers are members of the Libre Party, which is not a political party, but rather, an extremist communist group that seeks to destabilize countries. The groups are reportedly funded by Venezuela. The Honduran president says Venezuela is funding this march.

The Honduran President took over as president after Manuel Zelaya was deposed. Zelaya is the would-be-dictator. He is the Libre Party and he is a bad hombre.

The NGOs tied to wealthy U.S. donors are stirring up a lot of trouble in Honduras.

Met with the Guatemalan Minister of Defense Luis Miguel Ralda Moreno. Based on the interviews I’ve conducted so far – along w/ @JudicialWatch investigations – the U.S. needs to investigate the funding that was used by NGOs, as well as other groups to organize the caravans. pic.twitter.com/cc84lKxHIk — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 23, 2018