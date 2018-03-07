Fake Republican Jeff Flake Almost Enshrined DACA Into Law

Senator Jeff Flake tried to push through his DACA bill and came close. It enshrines DACA into law and gives Obamacare to so-called DREAMers. The bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies to buy health plans for illegals. It was close to passing the Senate.

His bill would offer those who qualified for the original DACA program a new, three-year legal status, which would include permission to work in the country legally, in exchange for $7 billion — or about three year’s worth of funding — for President Trump’s planned border wall.

Three years of funding is enough to repair the walls that currently exist and it won’t go far beyond that.

The CBO scored his bill and came up with the information.

Flake claims he didn’t know it would provide Obamacare. He wanted to just continue Obama’s plan for DACA.

Flake’s Bill Almost Went Through

Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, blocked him, saying the issue needs a permanent solution.

This monster bill almost went through the Senate. A man like him who has negligible support in his own state has all this power in the Senate. Amazing!

“Let’s get on it. Let’s resolve it long term, and let’s provide a sense of permanency to this solution, not another temporary patch that will end up being the same temporary patch we will do 3 years from now, 3 years after that, and 3 years after that,” Mr. Lankford said.

Mr. Lankford suggested passing Mr. Trump’s immigration plan, which would have granted a pathway to citizenship to as many as 1.8 million illegal immigrants, coupled with full funding for his border wall, limits to the chain of family migration and other policy changes.

Immigrants legalized under that plan would also be immediately eligible for Obamacare, according to a CBO analysis.

This is going to be extremely expensive. After they’re legalized, all of their relatives will be legalized. It sets a precedent and DACA will become legitimate means of coming into the country along with anchor babyism.

Without the wall and other security measures, it will happen again. This will be the ninth amnesty.