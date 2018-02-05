Far-Left On the Fringe California Will Get Much Worse in November

The Washington Post ran a story this weekend with the headline: “Think California politics is on the far-left fringe? Just wait for the next elections.” It highlights the way in which a younger generation of Democrats is even more liberal [leftist] and personally invested in standing up to President Trump’s agenda than the current elected leaders.

It should be noted that The Post has remarkably published another not far-left-crazy article.

One startling fact in the article is that Republicans will be all but wiped out in the state. The already far left state is moving much further left.

EXCLUSIVELY FAR-LEFT CANDIDATES

Republicans are even worried about the departure of far-left Jerry Brown because he was fiscally cautious in a state that was seven years ago in deep recession.

The state residents are extremely rich and extremely poor. It’s a land of the haves and have-nots. Far left politicians are erasing the middle class with their policies.

Dubbed the “state of resistance,” the political debate is being pushed further left. It is without any sign of a Republican renaissance to serve as a check on spending and social policy ambitions, Washington Post author Scott Wilson writes.

The November ballots for the U.S Senate and statewide offices will almost exclusively be Democrats, Wilson writes. One reason is because the top two primary finishers compete in the state’s general election regardless of party, leaving the election to far-left Democrats and further-left Democrats.

In the off-election, California is a Progressive percolator for many national issues, including taxes, immigration, health care, climate change, rural-urban income disparities and sexual harassment. They are picking the most extreme views on all issues and serve as a model for the rest of the nation.

promoteThere will be no limits to how far left candidates can go this election in California. The top candidates for Governor are Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa are far-left. Villaraigosa is especially popular with Hispanics and foreigners in the state.

Furthermore, the city of Modesto is now experimenting with a basic income system, providing certain “needy” residents with $500 a month. The unconditional income will have no strings attached. It is welfare to groups selected for preferential treatment by government officials.

The concept of a basic income is a fringe, hard-left concept. Bernie Sanders and Mark Zuckerberg promote the idea for the entire nation. It’s a communist ideal.