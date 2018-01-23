FBI/DoJ Might Have Had a “Secret Society” with Briefings to Barack Obama

Representatives Ratcliffe and Gowdy spoke with Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Monday. They discussed the 50,000 text exchanges between agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok which were just released to Congress. Also revealed was the “secret society” referred to in one of the texts.

Page and Strzok both served on the Mueller Russia-Trump probe and Strzok was involved in every major case involving Hillary Clinton, Lt. Gen. Flynn and President Trump.

Rep. Ratcliffe first mentioned former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress during which he appears to have lied about when the decision was made about exonerating Hillary Clinton in the email scandal.

The two congressmen also mentioned the missing text exchanges to and from Peter Strzok took place between December 2016 and May 2017.

Rep. Gowdy said one of the texts they did get to see indicated that former president Barack Obama was going to be updated. That implicates the former president in this cabal.

Then there is the “secret society”.

Rep. Ratcliffe said there might be a secret society in the DoJ and the FBI. It was mentioned in one of the text exchanges between Page and Strzok. Rep. Ratcliffe said:

“What we learned today in the thousands of text messages that we’ve reviewed that perhaps they may not have done that (checked their bias at the door). There’s certainly a factual basis to question whether or not they acted on that bias. We know about this insurance policy that was referenced in trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.”

“We learned today from information that in the immediate aftermath of his election that there may have been a ‘secret society’ of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI to include Page and Strzok to be working against him.”

