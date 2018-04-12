FBI/Mueller Weaponized Cohen Raid, Grabbed RNC Financial Records

Without having to go through the normal channels, the FBI swept up the RNC documents in the raid of Michael Cohen’s office. The warrants weren’t for the RNC documents but they took all “privileged communications” in the raid. That was intentional on the Mueller-Rosenstein collaboration. It’s a real headache for the RNC and it could be an expensive one.

The FBI will now comb through every record, fishing for a violation or terrorizing someone to lie.

If the president with all his money and power is at the mercy of corrupt officials, no one is safe. Even the RNC is at their mercy and there is a reason for that — it’s a witch hunt.

Cohen is the deputy finance chairman of the RNC, which is responsible for the bulk of its fundraising operations – and is the third member of the committee, including the former chairmen – to have come under severe scrutiny in nearly as many months.

Dirty cop Mueller is probing the RNC and find some minor violations or get someone for perjury?

Fortune reports:

In January, casino mogul Steve Wynn, who was then chairmen of the committee, announced his resignation after the Wall Street Journal published an explosive report detailing decades worth of sexual misconduct allegations, including a $7.5 million settlement between Wynn and a former manicurist at one of his properties, who said he had forced her to have sex with him.

And in March, the New York Times reported that Elliot Broidy, who, like Cohen, serves as Deputy Finance Chairman of the RNC, is under scrutiny for using his access to Trump to advocate for softer policies towards Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in an order to procure lucrative contracts for his contracting company. The Times also reported that month that Broidy used his access to Trump as marketing fodder for his clients, offering favors like a trip to the President’s Mar-A-Lago resort and tickets to V.I.P inauguration events.

Democrats want Republicans to return all money raised — it’s in the multi-millions.

Who in god’s name could withstand this scrutiny by a bunch of all-powerful law enforcement officials with unlimited funds? It’s under cover of a fake Russia election interference probe.

This looks to some like the revenge of the dirty cops and the Democrats. Some will say it’s an effort to make sure no Republican wins another presidential election. Others might say it is to keep good Republicans from running.