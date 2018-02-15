FBI Warned of a Nikolas Cruz Commenting He’d Be a “School Shooter”

Nikolas Cruz was the sociopathic, soulless killer of 17 children in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He wounded 15 others. There were plenty of warnings. He needed to be committed to an institution where he could get help.

Before his spree killings in the Parkland, Florida school, he pulled the fire alarm “so the kids would come pouring out of the classrooms into the hall,” during the shooting, Senator Nelson said.

Cruz managed to escape by blending in with escaping students. He was identified on surveillance cameras and later captured not far from the school.

HE MIGHT HAVE SAID HE WOULD BE A SCHOOL SHOOTER MONTHS AGO

BuzzFeed reported that a YouTube vlogger named Ben Bennight, age 36, found a disturbing comment on one of his videos last September. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz. Bennight contacted police who responded immediately. It might be the same Nikolas Cruz because police have contacted him again.

However, FBI officials have not confirmed it was him. A special FBI agent did leave a message on Bennight’s phone and later visited him.

THE MANY WARNINGS AT SCHOOL

Students described him as “that weird kid in school” and many said he was likely to one day shoot up the school.

Cruz was adopted at birth by an older couple. His father died 13 years ago and his mother died in November, the Sun Sentinel reported. He was living with a friend’s family.

Last year, he was ID’d by a teacher as a threat to the school and was banned from the school carrying a backpack.

Cruz had been expelled from two schools prior to being expelled from this one.

His half-brother said he could hear him loading and unloading his gun all night long, Fox & Friends first reported Thursday. Students in the school say he always had guns on him.

Last year, according to a student, Victoria Olivera, he was abusive to his ex-girlfriend. He was expelled for fighting with her new boyfriend, the Associated Press reported.

A student at the alternative school was interviewed Wednesday and said Cruz was obsessed with guns.

“He shot guns because he felt that it gave him an exhilarating feeling,” the student said on WSVN-7 News. “He showed me personally through his phone.”

“I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him because that’s the impression he gave off,” the student continued.

The student described him as “quiet and strange…never associating with anybody”.

A former friend named Dakota Mutchler, age 17, said he had to cut him off when he started abusing his friend. He grew weirder and weirder, he said.

A friend of his mother’s – Lynda Cruz – said she had behavioral problems with him for years. She would occasionally have police come to his home to speak with him, hoping to scare him.

SOCIAL MEDIA

His social media posts were alarming, beyond his potential comment on YouTube. He was anti-Muslim and he was described by fellow students as racist. He was also following violent resistance groups out of Syria and Iraq.

About nine months ago, he said he was going to kill law enforcement officials “one day” because they “go after the good people,” CNN investigative correspondent Drew Griffin said.

On his Instagram, he commented that he wished “to kill as many as I can.”

I captured some of his social media posts and published them on this link.

The shooter was also following “resistance groups” on Facebook, like Syrian Resistance groups and fighter groups out of Iraq. pic.twitter.com/vVEUlU72Sp — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 15, 2018

“The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18