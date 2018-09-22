Female Witness Named by Blasey-Ford Comes Forward

A tentative agreement has been reached in the case of Christine Blasey Ford who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of groping her in 1981 or 1982. She is scheduled — again — to testify on Thursday. Negotiations continue into Sunday.

There is no evidence, the alleged assault occurred 36 years ago, the witnesses who have come forward say it never happened, and, oddly, Democrats are running around like wild turkeys with “I believe Christine Blasey Ford” pins and t-shirts.

In fact, a fourth witness at the alleged party, a friend of Blasey-Ford’s says she doesn’t remember Kavanaugh attending any party with her.

THE FOURTH WITNESS COMES FORWARD

CNN is reporting that the fourth witness at the party where the alleged assault occurred says she was never at a party with Brett Kavanaugh.

CNN has learned that the committee has reached out to a longtime friend of Ford named Leland Ingham Keyser.

On Saturday night, her lawyer, Howard Walsh, released a statement to CNN and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Simply put,” Walsh said, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.”

The lawyer acknowledged to CNN that Keyser is a lifelong friend of Ford’s.

Keyser is the latest person alleged to be at the party to say she has no recollection of it.

“I understand that you have been identified as an individual who was in attendance at a party that occurred circa 1982 described in a recent Washington Post article,” a committee staffer wrote Keyser earlier this week.

The Editor-at-large of Townhall, Guy Benson also heard that the fourth witness does not remember Brett Kavanaugh being at any party she attended.

There is no need for a hearing. This is absurd.

FEINSTEIN’S INFURIATING LIES

Sen. Dianne Feinstein claims Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Ms. Christine Blasey Ford has been operating in good faith, which of course isn’t true. The senator also claims Blasey has been deprived of an FBI investigation but it’s the FBI who said they don’t do these types of investigations, which she undoubtedly knows.

Dr. Blasey Ford has accepted the invitation to testify next week despite being bullied and so far denied a nonpartisan FBI investigation that would ensure senators have the relevant facts they need. She has operated in good faith throughout this process. Let her testify. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

Feinstein is telling her followers Blasey’s requests have been “modest”. The woman wants to overturn 800 years of Democratic processes and that is not modest.

She wants Kavanaugh to testify first and she won’t let him in the room with her.

Dr. Blasey Ford’s requests of Republicans have been modest in the face of death threats and harassment. Why won’t Republicans agree to hear from her? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

Blasey won’t testify next week unless all her conditions are met but they are non-starters.

Dr. Blasey Ford will testify next week. She has shown tremendous courage in the face of death threats and harassment and deserves respect as final details for the hearing are worked out. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

REPUBLICANS BELIEVE DEMOCRATS CONSPIRED TO STOP KAVANAUGH

Paul Sperry writes in the NY Post that Dianne Feinstein is conspiring with other Democrat leaders and their aides to stop the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. It’s not a hard case for Sperry to make.

She ambushed Judge Kavanaugh with a last-minute letter from a Democrat activist, Mrs. Blasey. She won’t let the Republicans see the letter.

Sperry writes about the ties to Hillary:

This spring, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign press secretary Brian Fallon hired one of Feinstein’s top aides on the Judiciary Committee to help tank President Trump’s Supreme Court picks from the outside. Together, he and Feinstein’s aide — former deputy general counsel Paige Herwig — launched a liberal non-profit group called Demand Justice to lead the left’s attack on GOP nominees.

The Blasey-Ford operatives have also launched an IBelieveChristineBlasey.com website to further their goals. Blasey has enlisted the help of a radical lawyer and a Democrat operative tied to the Clintons — Ricki Seidman — who made her bones damaging Republican nominees to the Supreme Court. She also hired a former Obama attorney.

Blasey has a lot of expenses but it’s not likely she’s paying for any of it. So, who is?

The left has brilliantly delayed this nomination with Blasey’s accusations and delays.