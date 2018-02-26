First Responder at Stoneman Says He Was Ordered to Stand Down

A reporter for Channel 7 news in Miami, Brian Entin, took down information from a First Responder who told him he was ordered to stand down during the Parkland shootings.

A First Responder who was one of the first on the scene of the shootings at Parkland was told to stand down. He wanted to go in and try to save lives but he was told he couldn’t until the scene was cleared. “Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing,” he said.

“You can’t leave the victims laying there.”

“Rapid evacuation of the wounded. All they had to do was drag them out of the building. And we could have started medical care,” he continued.

They left them standing around even though they would eagerly have risked their lives. He doesn’t know if he could have saved lives.

The responder wishes to stay anonymous so he doesn’t get fired.

Several other responders said the same thing. They were begging to go in and believed they could have saved lives.

In response, Broward Sheriff Israel said he made the call because they didn’t know where the shooter was. “We are confident that this risk of danger to our paramedics was used in their decision-making process.”

The disgraced deputy Scot Peterson also spoke for the first time through his lawyer. Peterson initially received a call of firecrackers — and not gunfire. He then heard gunshots but thought they were coming from outside, not inside. On the other hand, Sheriff Israel said he didn’t find out for days that Peterson didn’t go in, but didn’t know how many days.

“Everything I was trained on mass casualty events says they did the wrong thing.” I spoke with a seasoned emergency medical responder who was one of the first to the Stoneman shooting. He doesn’t want me using his name for fear he will get fired. Here are his exact quotes. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/t9trsOEaek — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 24, 2018