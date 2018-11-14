Flake Has Another Temper Tantrum & Won’t Vote for Judicial Nominees

Legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday. Flake tried to push this to the floor with his commie friend Chris Coons out of revenge. He wants to embarrass President Trump.

The President — any President — should not be told he can’t fire an underling. Trump has the right to fire Mueller but he hasn’t and there is no crisis.

NEW: Sen. Jeff Flake asks unanimous consent to consider bill protecting special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objects. https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/Xs47amjBxe — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2018

The Arizona senator will retaliate. He said he will oppose any of President Trump‘s judicial nominations until legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller gets a vote.

He’s a nasty piece of work. The fake Republican doesn’t care about Americans or the judicial system, just his revenge.

“I have informed the majority leader I will not vote to advance any of the 21 judicial nominees pending in the Judiciary Committee or vote to confirm the 32 judges awaiting confirmation on the Senate floor until … [the bill] is brought to the full Senate for a vote,” Flake said from the Senate floor.

McConnell now has a 51-member majority so Flake will have to find a comrade in the Republican Senate to join him if he hopes to oppose anyone.

Flake won’t be a good little lame duck and will fight Republicans to the bitter end.