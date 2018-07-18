Flashback! Last Year Dems Talked of Treason and Executing the Administration

Contributor Jon Thompson

With all this talk of President Trump committing treason for making inartful comments during the Trump-Putin joint presser, its time for a flashback to June of last year when there was talk of execution.

Let us not forget that some Democrats aren’t content with just putting President Trump in jail. They want to charge his aides and everyone assisting his agenda with treason.

TIME TO EXECUTE THEM

Huffington Post commentator Jason Fuller declared in June 2017 wrote: “They must be convicted (there is little room to doubt their guilt). And then—upon receiving guilty verdicts—they must all be executed under the law.” The last remarks in the article is quite interesting and appeared in numerous left-wing publications:

Draining the swamp means not only ejecting Trump from the presidency, but also bringing himself and everyone assisting in his agenda up on charges of treason. They must be convicted (there is little room to doubt their guilt). And then — upon receiving guilty verdicts — they must all be executed under the law.

Anything less than capital punishment — or at least life imprisonment without parole in a maximum security detention facility — would send yet another message to the world that America has lost its moral compass. In order for America’s morality and leadership to be restored, it must rebuke Donald Trump, his entire administration, and his legislative agenda in the strongest manner possible.

And nothing would do more than to convict them of the highest offense defined by our Constitution, and then to deliver the ultimate punishment. Donald Trump deserves nothing less. Mitch McConnell, Steve Bannon, and Paul Ryan should also share Donald Trump’s fate, for they have done more than practically anyone to protect him and to throw our country under the proverbial bus. In order to survive, we as a nation must deliver the ultimate punishment under the law to all involved in its current destruction.

Jail and execution! Does that surprise anyone? It’s a next, natural step because it’s never enough for the left.

REMEMBER BILL AYERS, OBAMA’S FRIEND

It reminds one of Communist, domestic terrorist, and retired college Professor Emeritus Bill Ayers.

Ayer’s solution for those who couldn’t be re-educated to the Communist way of thinking was to kill 25 Americans.