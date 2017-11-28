Former Federal Prosecutor Says Mueller’s Team Are “Creeps on a Mission” to Destroy the President

Former federal prosecutor, Sydney Powell, explained on Fox News Monday evening that the investigation by Robert Mueller is “mission creep” or actually “creeps on a mission”. As an example of how so-called “beyond reproach” Robert Mueller operates, she gave examples of his lead investigator’s outrageous behavior in the Arthur Anderson case.

Powell worked for the DoJ for over a decade and says this Mueller investigation is an “outrageous abuse of power”. One of the investigators, Andrew Weissmann, conducted a fully corrupt witch hunt in the Arthur Anderson case. Mueller deliberatelypicked this guy because he has an agenda to oust the President.

Andrew Weissmann is the poster boy for prosecutorial misconduct. With the stroke of a pen, he destroyed Arthur Anderson and put innocent people in jail, Ms. Powell states. He eradicated criminal intent when he instructed the jury, leading to a very wrong decision in the case. The Supreme Court found unanimously against Weissmann’s prosecutions.

Innocent people were put in solitary confinement for over a year for doing nothing.

Fox legal expert, Greg Jarret calls the DoJ a syndicate, a cabal, within the DoJ, that includes compromised people Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissman, and, formerly Jim Comey who are now investigating so-called Russia collusion.

Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, also took aim at Andrew Weissmann, the lead prosecutor, in a piece in October titled, “Judging by Mueller’s staffing choices, he may not be very interested in justice.”

Powell accused Weissmann, once the director of the Enron Task Force, of “prosecutorial overreach” in past cases and said it could signal what’s to come for President Trump and his associates in the Russia probe.

“What was supposed to have been a search for Russia’s cyberspace intrusions into our electoral politics has morphed into a malevolent mission targeting friends, family and colleagues of the president,” Powell wrote in The Hill. “The Mueller investigation has become an all-out assault to find crimes to pin on them — and it won’t matter if there are no crimes to be found. This team can make some.”

Powell cited several cases where Weissmann won convictions that were later overturned.

In one case in 2012, she filed a complaint of prosecutorial misconduct for alleged witness threatening, withholding exculpatory evidence, and the use of “false and misleading summaries.” Obama’s OPR found no violations.

In her op-ed, Powell criticized Weissman for the FBI’s raid of Paul Manafort’s home, a terrifying move usually reserved for drug kingpins and mobsters.

Liberal constitutional expert Jonathan Turley has also spoken out against Weissman and others on the Mueller team for the same reasons Ms. Powell cited as have others.