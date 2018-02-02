Former US Attorney Says Nunes’ Mistake Was Following Rules in the Swamp

Former U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy discussed the relentless assault on Devin Nunes, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, on Fox & Friends Friday morning. He explained the mistake Nunes made is following the rules and that’s not how it works in D.C. [the swamp].

Half kidding, he said Nunes should have leaked it and let it speak for itself. As McCarthy said, this is a typical Alinsky tactic.

If Democrats have bought into lying and bullying as an acceptable tactic because the end justifies the means, Republicans might be forced into using tactics that are not ethical to fight back. We are lawless now.

ALINSKY

McCarthy is likely referring to these two Alinsky principles in particular:

5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.