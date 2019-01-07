Free-For-All! New Gov Vows Cali Will Be a “Sanctuary to All Who Seek It”

California’s new governor Gavin Newsom, who plans to give free healthcare to illegal aliens as the fiscally and morally “right thing to do,” is promising the most populous state will be a “sanctuary to all who seek it”. It is an attack on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and every American who wants the borders secured.

Newsom challenged the Trump administration repeatedly as he was sworn into office Monday. That was especially true on immigration. He is an open borders governor.

Newsom promised to enact “progressive [Socialist], principled” policies as the antidote to the White House’s “corruption and incompetence.”

“People’s lives, freedom, security, the water we drink, the air we breathe — they all hang in the balance,” Newsom, 51, declared to a crowd of hundreds packed into a tent outside the Capitol when he campaigned for the office.

The arrogant socialist made himself clear in tweets, like this one last October:

Hey @realDonaldTrump, California has a message for you: We're not backing down. We will fight for healthcare as a human right, defend our schools against Betsy DeVos and her backwards agenda, and protect our coastlines against destructive oil drilling. See you in November.

Newsom has made it clear California is the “state of resistance” to Trump and his policies.

Beyond Trump, he pledged to take on drug companies, the gun lobby, polluters and payday lenders on Monday.

The former San Francisco mayor, who greatly harmed the city, became the state’s 40th governor, succeeding the term-limited Jerry Brown.

HE’S AN LGBT HERO AND BIG SPENDER

California first grade textbooks hail Newsom as an LGBT hero. This is the first-grade text:

Outgoing governor Moonbeam Brown boasts of the $30 billion surplus in the budget but fails to mention their $1.3 trillion in debt on the state and local levels.

Brown claims there will be a recession soon. Newsom better hope there isn’t, given their debt and his desire to not be fiscally sound.