Georgetown U Backs Prof Who Wants Republican Men to Die, Fed to Pigs

By
S.Noble
-
1

A Georgetown professor wants to see Republican men die slow, miserable deaths — castrated of course — and have their carcasses fed to swine. Distinguished Associate Professor Christine Fair has been saying these types of things for some time now but outdid herself with her latest hate barrage.

“Look at thus [sic] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes,” wrote Fair.

She was reacting to a video of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The defense was over the unsubstantiated sexual assault allegations leveled at Kavanaugh last month by women who had zero evidence on really old allegations. Hell, they don’t even know where or when it all happened.

She won’t give Judge Kavanaugh the benefit of presumed innocence yet she is a distinguished professor at a Catholic University.

Her Twitter account has finally been suspended, but we have no doubt she will return, nasty and bigoted as ever.

