Georgetown U Backs Prof Who Wants Republican Men to Die, Fed to Pigs

Georgetown, though, is sticking up for Fair without mentioning her name. In a statement posted Tuesday, President John J. DeGioia, lauds the right to freedom of expression although they don’t agree with insensitivity. Such a copout.

THE STATEMENT

In a statement on the university website, under media, he writes:

Since our founding, Georgetown has been dedicated to the free exchange of ideas and robust dialogue.

That seems to include castrating Republican men and feeding their carcasses to pigs.

We protect the right of our community members to exercise their freedom of expression. This does not mean the University endorses the content of their expression. We can and do strongly condemn the use of violent imagery, profanity, and insensitive labeling of individuals based on gender, ethnicity or political affiliation in any form of discourse. Such expressions go against our values.

How cute.

While the speech of our faculty members is protected, we are deeply committed to having our classrooms and interactions with students be free of bias and geared toward respectful dialogue. We take seriously our obligation to provide welcoming spaces for all students to learn.

If comments made by faculty members are determined to substantially affect their teaching, research, or University service, we will address them through established University procedures outlined in our Georgetown University Faculty Handbook.

Oh, we’re sure her hatred of Republican men won’t affect her teaching.

Hill added, “While faculty members may exercise freedom of speech, we expect that their classrooms and interaction with students be free of bias and geared toward thoughtful, respectful dialogue.

On her now-missing Twitter page, “Fair describes herself as an “inter-sectional feminist, pitbull apostle, scotch devotee, nontheist, resister”. Her cover photo fittingly read, “DON’T GRAB MY P****.”

She also runs a blog called ShitMenSay where she doxxes people. It’s about ‘accountability’, she claims. It is a hateful blog.

A few days ago, Fair tweeted, “GOP doesn’t care about women. We knew this. Fuck them.”.

She’s so delightful. Must be fabulous in the classroom. What Catholic University wouldn’t want her?