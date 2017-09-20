Globalism: The existential enemy of sovereignty security and prosperity

by Linda Goudsmit

President Trump’s 9.19.17 speech at the UN was powerfully clear – the three foundational missions of the United Nations are the three foundational missions of the United States and every member nation: to protect their sovereignty, preserve their security, and promote their prosperity.

Sovereignty security and prosperity are the three pillars that support world peace. The United Nation’s stated mission relies on the nationalism of cooperating sovereign nation states to preserve security, promote prosperity, and make the world a safer place. Here is the problem.

Globalism is antithetical to nationalism. President Trump is surrounded by globalist advisors and the United Nations has become an advocate of globalism.

Globalism is antithetical to sovereignty – it is a contradiction in terms. The globalist goal is to internationalize sovereign nation states and bring them into a new world order of one-world government without defined national boundaries, without distinct cultures, and without national armies.

The globalist goal is one-world order ruled by one-world government enforced by one-world army. In other words, the sovereignty, security, and prosperity advanced by President Donald Trump is diametrically opposed to the globalist objectives of world leaders who embrace globalism and to the globalist objectives of the inner circle who are now advising President Trump.

President Trump’s UN speech presented his theory of world cooperation but what about the practice?

The acknowledgement of “other” is the beginning of ethical living. When a child recognizes that he/she is a separate self it marks the beginning of that child’s ability to interact cooperatively with others.

As long as the child remains completely self-absorbed he will be unable to play amicably. Self-absorption is the center of tyranny and the core of intolerance. White supremacists, black supremacists, Islamic supremacists all share an infantile attitude of complete self-absorption. There is no “other” that is equal to self – there is only self.

Every parent knows it is impossible to have a rational conversation with a screaming out-of-control emotional two year old. The child is completely self-absorbed and totally intolerant. The child is a supremacist.

Cooperation whether among individuals or sovereign countries requires the acknowledgement of “other.” If sovereign countries are going to cooperate they must first acknowledge the legitimate existence of other sovereign nations. Tolerance and cooperation among nations begins with the acknowledgement of “other.”

Supremacists are the epitome of infantile intolerance. There is no “other” as equal to self for white supremacists, black supremacists, or Islamic supremacists. Tolerance is an adult ideal because it requires the emotionally developed ability to acknowledge and accept other that is absent in infants and young children. Democracy is an adult construct. Democracy requires the individual to acknowledge and accept “other” as equal to self. Democracy supports freedom and tolerance.

Supremacist systems demand conformity or conquest. The Leftist movement in America is a supremacist system that demands conformity to its political correctness, moral relativism, and historical revisionism. The Islamist movement in America is a supremacist system that demands submission to its intolerant sharia law. Obama’s Leftist/Islamist axis supports his ongoing “resistance” movement designed to topple President Trump’s government and America’s democratic system.

Obama is directing an insidious insurrection from the bowels of his fortified compound in Washington designed to destroy the presidency of President Donald Trump. Obama’s leftovers are pursuing Obama’s Leftist policies in concert with his Muslim Brotherhood operatives still actively undermining any serious effort to protect America. Lawfare is being waged against President Trump by Obama’s activist judges and their unlawful sanctuary city supporters.

The anti-Amerrican, anti-Semitic, pro-Muslim presidency of Barack Obama and his continuing “resistance” movement is a campaign designed to destroy American democracy from within. Obama is a left-wing radical pro-Muslim puppet of the globalist elite. He was hand picked for his Leftist/Islamist politics to bring down America. Obama is far too arrogant to realize that he and the left-wing liberal lemmings who follow him are useful idiots in a far grander plan. The globalist elite are determined to socialize and then internationalize the world under their exclusive control. Any young person foolish enough to believe that Obama’s lawlessness will benefit them in the long-run is not a student of history. History teaches us that tyranny begets tyranny.

President Donald Trump’s vision of cooperating sovereign nations is being opposed at every conceivable level because sovereignty is the enemy of globalism. President Trump believes in Americanism and American sovereignty. The world has a choice. America has a choice. Grow up and participate in the extraordinary benefits of national sovereignty, security, and prosperity by accepting “other” and being able to cooperate peacefully. Or regress back to the infantile intolerance offered by Leftist supremacists and Islamic supremacists determined to impose their own megalomaniacal vision of the world. The Leftist believe they will bring John Lennon’s song “Imagine” to the world. The Islamists believe they will bring a worldwide Islamic caliphate ruled by sharia law.

The globalist elite puppet masters just sit back smiling. The infantile Leftist supremacists and the equally infantile Islamist supremacists are useful idiots being funded and fomented to create the social chaos required to implement the globalist elite plan. There will be no room for any political opposition in the completely intolerant New World Order of the globalist elite.