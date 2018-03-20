Good Guy With a Gun Stops the School Shooter

An armed shooter entered Great Mill High School in Maryland with a gun and took aim at a young girl. An armed school resource officer engaged the shooter and took him down. The shooter later died.

In addition to the shooter, two students were shot by the gunman, including the girl who was the shooter’s target and a young male. Both were transported to the hospital and the girl, 16, remains in critical condition while the male victim, 14, is in stable condition, according to NBC Washington. It is believed the young woman was struck in the head.

LISTEN: “Call St. Mary’s Hospital, warn them, they’re getting at least two priority one patients… Both of the priority one patients are head injuries, the priority two patient is going to be a leg injury, and they should see all of those patients in the next 20-25 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/LHF0RrbVpx — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 20, 2018

A good guy with a gun stopped the shooter. This makes the case for armed cops in the schools but the media is not reporting this part of the story.

CNN didn’t bother to mention the armed resource officer shooting the gunman. Unbelievably, they are already calling for gun control.

BREAKING: Gunman in Maryland high school shooting is dead, police say. https://t.co/ZoL8qkCMsE • Female student in critical condition

• Male student in stable condition

• School resource officer engaged the gunman, per police pic.twitter.com/HEBVHJZhhV — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2018