Government Issues Another Climate Change Hatchet Job Report

The Federal report on climate change says global warming is real and humans are to blame. Humans cause higher temperatures, sea level rise, agriculture problems and more. It is the first of four reports.

The hill summarizing the report states that this new assessment contradicts the President on climate change and proves climate change is real (who would say it isn’t?) and humans are the cause (who would say that isn’t a logical guess?). However, the paragraph they use to prove Climate Change is caused by humans says nothing new:

“This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century,” it says. “For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence.”

They don’t say they have proof, they say “it is extremely likely” and they don’t know of another explanation.

Citing flawed temperature readings over the last 115 years, one of the report’s authors writes: “Globally averaged, annually averaged surface air temperature has increased by about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1 degree Centigrade, over the last 115 years,” David Fahey, an atmospheric scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and one of the leading authors of the report, told reporters. “This period is now the warmest in the history of modern civilization.”

While we all agree the climate is changing and humans might very well be the cause, the problem has always been what to do about it. Certainly it is important to be good stewards of the planet, but destroying the U.S. economy, transferring all our wealth to foreign nations that hate us, and giving a pass to the biggest emitters like China and India isn’t a solution. The Paris Agreement, which would have seriously damaged the U.S. economy had no power of force and the only one who would have abided by it is the the United States. It also made only 1/100th of a degree difference by the next century.

The solutions the left have devised do nothing. EPA chief Gina McCarthy admitted the agency’s sweeping climate regulations of fossil fuel fired plants will have no perceptible impact on the climate.

She admitted that the Clean Power Plan “is not about end of pipe controls.” The rule, she said, is about “driving investment in renewables…, [and] advancing our ongoing clean energy revolution”.

Most concerning is that McCarthy said, “That’s what… reinventing a global economy looks like.”

Then-EPA chief Gina McCarthy told Rep. Smith during testimony in May of last year that the rule was “enormously beneficial.” How is it beneficial? She claimed the 1/100th of a degree difference over a hundred years meets the definition of “enormously beneficial”.

The only real benefit is to control us and lead us into an unaccountable global economy.

McCarthy admitted on a number of occasions that the regulations were to take the place of laws Obama couldn’t get past the legislature. She also admitted it was to soften the way for the oppressive Paris agreement.

In a statement after this latest government report, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that “the climate has changed and is always changing” and pointed to a line in the report that concluded the future of climate change depends primarily on “remaining uncertainty in the sensitivity of Earth’s climate to [greenhouse gas] emissions.”

The report ties humans and gas house emissions to increased warming.

“The administration supports rigorous scientific analysis and debate and encourages public comment on the draft documents being released today,” Shah said.

“To address climate change as well as other risks, the U.S. will continue to promote access to the affordable and reliable energy needed to grow economically, and to support technology, innovation and the development of modern and efficient infrastructure that will reduce emissions and enable us to address future risks, including climate related risks.”