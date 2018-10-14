Grave New Danger to Our National Security at the Border

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN’T GET ANY WORSE

Unmanned drones on the border used by cartels, transnational criminal syndicates, and perhaps terrorists present a serious national security threat. Criminals use them daily to spy on law enforcement. They fly by quickly at night and it’s nearly impossible to shoot them down.

Lawmakers refuse to act because the telecommunications industry has an extremely powerful lobby.

Then we have the other threat of some very bad people, including gang members and terrorists freely crossing the border. Once they get into the country, they are safe in the many sanctuary locales set up throughout the United States by Democrat leaders.

HERE COME THE CARAVANS

Illegal alien apprehensions have skyrocketed and increased numbers of migrant children are pouring in unaccompanied.

Right now, we have a caravan of about 1,000 Hondurans walking to the United States. We don’t know who these people are but we do know many will be bad actors. Many criminals grab hold of the unaccompanied children and pretend they are with them so they can cross and be released onto our streets.

These caravans come through constantly now and the cartels have taken to importing larger and larger groups. They are aided and abetted by Democrat groups who demand “compassion”.

There is no compassion for future victims or Americans who have to support them, however.

They all claim they live in fear in their own country — those are the buzzwords — but soon all Americans will live in fear as we import the gangs and other monsters from these countries.

Keep in mind that nothing has changed in these Central American nations. They have always been like this.

Immigrants already here will be in grave danger and their children will often be recruited into gangs. Who cares about them?

Congress, do something! Build the wall, put mandatory e-verify in place, and start deporting these people. Take the leftist activist judges out of the equation with a law while you can do it.

If you or someone you care about becomes a victim, thank a Democrat.

THE PRESIDENT’S EXPLOSIVE COMMENTS

The President addressed it today in an explosive interview.