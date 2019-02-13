Green New Deal Outline & FAQ Entered Into the Congressional Record

Liz Cheney entered into the congressional record the outline of the Green New Deal and the FAQ posted to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s website for two days and removed after significant ridicule. It’s also being voted on in the Senate.

“It’s very important the American people see that there be transparency about what [Democrats] are pushing,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told reporters at the House GOP’s weekly press conference. “And we call on (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, (D-Calif.), to put this up for a vote on the floor.

“We think Democrats need to be held accountable. If they support this as they say they do and as their presidential candidates do,” Cheney added,” then let’s have a vote on it and see to what extent they’re all going to get behind moving toward this kind of fantasy.”

The outline says the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets paid, even for nothing. That should save the earth.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

THE OVERVIEW AND FAQ

It’s a really fun read.

THE RESOLUTION

This is the resolution NPR published and it is far more general.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Wednesday. “It’s very important the American people see and that there be transparency about what they’re pushing.” https://t.co/R4G1vK2BIo — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) February 13, 2019