Greenpeace Co-Founder Blasts “Pompous Little Twit” Comrade Cortez

Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, slammed the commie It girl Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday. He noticed that she doesn’t live the lifestyle her extreme climate change views require.

Moore, who has a Ph.D. in ecology, left Greenpeace thirty-three years ago because they were hijacked by eco-fascists. That is true. The lunatics who had been burning down new homes and committing other crimes decided they could achieve their goals legally through these environmental organizations.

He called O-Cortez out after she mocked a New York Post article about her numerous flights and car travel in gas guzzlers.

Her response to the Post was that she is “living in the world.”

“I also fly & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

Moore shot back: “The “world as it is” has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know”

The video that shot her to Bronx stardom and into Congress showed her putting makeup on in her father’s apartment where she probably doesn’t live and taking the subway which she apparently never does. She’s a phony, her people are phonies, and her policies would destroy the country, but she thinks she’s “the boss.”

The “world as it is” has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

THE POMPOUS LITTLE TWIT

Moore has addressed her before and has characterized her as a “pompous little twit.” He wanted to know her plan “to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 23, 2019

Moore asked a good question back in January. Does she believe the world will end in 12 years? We believe the answer is ‘no’. She’s just lying like she always does.

Do you think AOC really believes the world will end in 12 years? Or does she think Democrats are stupid enough to believe her? Either way she is way out to lunch. https://t.co/WDgxUqBfb5 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) January 23, 2019

People on Twitter have accused him of just launching ad hominem attacks, but he has put facts up. It’s not very hard to debunk AOC, the “twit.” It’s a wonder that the same people who dismiss this Ph.D. in Ecology think AOC has something to offer.

‘@AOC ‘s Green New Deal calls for:

“(J) removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.”https://t.co/t9HuWwC1rI

Technically (scientifically) this would mean removing all H2O vapour and all CO2 which would mean the eradication of all life on Earth.

Brilliant. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/i91rvW0HXI — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 19, 2019

Finally, this says it all!

How in the world can people defend her and her absurd Green New Deal? It’s the imaginings of uninformed leftists with a blind spot for facts. It’s nonsense. Everything she says is ridiculous or a lie. It’s amazing that we have a congresswoman like this. What a sad commentary on the voters in her district.

Cortez said if she hadn’t won the seat in Congress, she was going to teach high school. God help us. She’s a disaster anywhere but the bar where she served drinks, and we can’t vouch for her skills at that job either.