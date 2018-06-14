Hannity Beats CNN and MSNBC Combined in the Ratings

Sean Hannity’s primetime show coverage of the Donald Trump — Kim Jong-un summit beat out MSNBC and CNN combined. CNN doesn’t really report news, just salacious Stormy Daniels stories and the like. MSNBC is a hate-Trump channel that features conspiracy theories and extolls liars. Both are arms of the Democrat [Socialist] Party. If you want to hear about the great economy, you won’t hear it on either of those stations unless it crashes.

“Hannity” averaged 4.1 million views with his interview of the president after meeting with Kim. He garnered more views than both CNN and MSNBC combined. CNN netted an average of one million views with “Cuomo Primetime” and MSNBC had an average of 2.5 million views with “The Rachel Maddow Show,” according to Nielsen Media Research.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The Ingraham Angle” also got the best of their CNN and MSNBC competitors on Tuesday. In daytime coverage, Fox News garnered more than 1.8 million views, while CNN had 716,000 views and MSNBC received just over one million views.

On Tuesday in average primetime numbers, Fox News beat its competitors combined in views. Fox received almost 3.5 million views, while CNN and MSNBC combined received just above 3 million views.

This could be why Media Matters — a group that has tried to boycott Hannity and all of Fox out of existence — is posting article after article bashing him for supporting President Trump and the summit. Media Matters is a David Brock-George Soros hard left operation.