Hawaii’s Judge Watson Is Back to Gut the 6-Nation Travel Order

Hawaii is unhappy with the Trump administration’s travel order guidance following last week’s Supreme Court decision. The attorney general says ‘family’ is defined too narrowly. He also wants anyone tied to a refugee resettlement agency allowed into the country.

Basically, they want to completely gut the order so anyone can come in.

Hawaii challenged the order within hours of the guidance coming down from the State Department.

Politico reports that lawyers for the state and for a Hawaii imam want the court to clarify that they “meant what it said, and that foreign nationals that credibly claim connections with this country cannot be denied entry under the President’s illegal Order.”

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin and private counsel Neal Katyal wrote their comments in a motion filed Thursday with U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson.

Hawaii must be worried about tourists from these six terror nations. That is what they said originally. Trump’s travel ban would hurt their tourism industry. Hawaii must have a lot of Somalis and Iranians vacationing at their resorts.

State Department guidance

The State Department, interpreting the Supreme Court ruling, limited relationships to parents (including in-laws), spouses, children, adult sons and daughters, sons- and daughters-in-law, siblings, half-siblings and step-relations. They expanded it on Thursday to include fiancés.

Also exempt from the ban are those with ties to U.S. organizations, but such relationships must be “formal, documented, and formed in the ordinary course, rather than for the purpose of evading” the executive order.

Those who already hold valid visas and dual citizens who travel on a passport from an unaffected country will be allowed entry.

Hawaii wants to include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law and any other “‘extended’ family members.” In other words, they want to set u chain migration.

Left-wing media have dubbed the State Department’s order the “granny ban”.

The refugee resettlement agency loophole

Also not included in the State Department guidance are people who say they have a relationship with a refugee resettlement agency.

This last one is particularly important. Anyone can be given a “relationship” to a refugee resettlement agency.

“It is extremely difficult to see how a foreign national with an agreement to give a lecture within the United States may be considered to have a ‘formal, documented’ relationship with an entity in the United States. … but a refugee with a guarantee of a local sponsor and a place to live cannot,” the Hawaii state motion says.

That would basically allow everyone in. The resettlement agencies have millions ready to come into the U.S.

In conclusion

So far, 49,000 refugees have been admitted to the U.S. and the cap for the year will likely be exceeded.

The anti-American ACLU and other activist groups have lawyers and translators stationed at airports around the country to combat the order. If people want to know where the Russian influence is, it’s with the ACLU.

The ruling allowed Trump to impose a 90-day ban on travelers from six countries — Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen – there is as well a 120-day ban on any refugees who have no “bona fide relationship” with an entity or person in the United States.

If you go to the State Department website and look at the warnings against travel to these counties, it might bring the danger closer to home.

For example, the warning against U.S. citizens going to Somalia: “The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Somalia because of continuous activity by the al-Qaida affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabaab. U.S. citizens should be aware of the threat of kidnapping in all parts of Somalia…”

These are six extremely dangerous countries and we have no way to vet the entrants properly.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara, California and San Francisco are planning cases opposing he Supreme Court decision. There are many others getting ready, all Democrat-run cities.

This is what the David Brock-George Soros memo outlined – sue constantly in any way possible.