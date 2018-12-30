“Help Us, Help Us!” Some Officials Say Sweden Is Heading for Civil War

According to a leaked report, there are 61 dangerous areas in Sweden that are suffering from extreme crime, unemployment, and distrust of the authorities. About 5,000 criminals spread over 200 criminal networks in these areas.

The new report titled, ‘Exposed areas 2017’, identifies seemingly insurmountable challenges for the police in the lawless no-go zones.

In one year the number went from 55 to 61. The size of each area is expanding as well.

The situation is critical in 23 of these areas.

HELP US! HELP US! CIVIL WAR?

Sweden’s National Police Commissioner, Dan Eliasson, spoke on national television and pleaded for assistance: “Help us, help us!,” he said while warning that Swedish police forces no longer can uphold the law and therefore must ask all good powers in the country to support them.

A research expert regarding destabilized countries and 2011 recipient of Sweden’s Order of the Seraphim medal, Johan Patrik Engellau, has been working with organizations such as the UN and others that operate in crisis areas. He warns:

“I’m afraid it is the end for the well-organized, decent and egalitarian Sweden we have known up to now. Personally, I would not be surprised if a form of civil war occurs. In some places, the civil war has probably already begun.”

Armed Islamist Militias

Armed Islamist Militias are roaming the streets.

Police chief Lars Alversjø says that “There is lawlessness in parts of Stockholm (Sweden’s capital) now. The legal system, which is a pillar in every democratic society, is collapsing in Sweden.”

The Swedish Security Service (Säkerhetspolisen – abbreviated as Säpo), recently warned that the country is crawling with “thousands of Islamists” sharing Islamic State’s ideology. In many places, public servants (i.e., non-Islamic authorities) require police escort or protection .

According to a Breitbart report based on 10News One, 80 percent of the country’s law enforcement officers are considering quitting their jobs is a clear sign of a police force that is completely demoralized. The military in this pacifist country is cut down to almost nothing, and there is no money to fix it.

The feminist government isn’t ready to fix the problem and doesn’t even seem aware that they have no control over the mess.

When I visited Sweden decades ago, it was the most peaceful, beautiful place and it was crime-free.

SWEDEN TODAY

Swedish city Malmö has payed $7.7 million in exclusive housing AND included cleaners to wash their houses to gang criminals in the city in order to try and “change their ways” Turns out they continued with crime while living there No, this is not a jokehttps://t.co/Yx2jNhIaAk — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 26, 2018

The situation in Sweden is VERY BAD right now, worse than I thought. 34.4% of young women aged 16-24 say that men have commited sex crimes against them. This is almost a 300% increase in just 3 years. WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/Y5oowAt0hj — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 26, 2018

This is what the Swedish city Malmö looks like in 2018. Enjoy the wonderful ethnic food 😄 pic.twitter.com/NGOlCyCLyx — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 21, 2018