David Ian Long, who goes by the name Ian Long, walked into a bar with smoke bombs and grenades and then started shooting youth during college night at a bar near his home.

This photo has also been identified as Long by TMZ.

Ian Long, 28, has been identified as the person responsible for the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, during the late hours of Wednesday, November 7. The shooter used a legally purchased .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun in the shooting. It had an extended magazine which is illegal.

Additionally, Long reportedly drove his mother’s car to the bar where the shooting took place.

As a result of the shooting, 13 people have died, including the shooter. A responding police officer was also killed.

ABC has reported that Long’s neighbors said he was a veteran who suffered from PTSD and that they “have no idea what he was doing with a gun”

According to NBC News, the shooter drove his mother’s vehicle to the bar. Police said the gunman was “heavily tattooed,” but did not provide details about the tattoos, which were used to identify him along with fingerprints, NBC News reports.

Long had been a victim in a bar incident in 2015 and when it was probed, he appeared incoherent. But he was later cleared by mental health professionals.

KTLA reports that David Ian Long targeted a female working as a cashier first in the establishment where many people knew each other and would come regularly to learn line dancing.

“I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops,” John Hedge told KABC. “Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up – the security guard is dead. Well, I don’t want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register…and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door.”

Hedge’s stepfather, Tim, told the news station, “He fired the first shot. I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl. Then he started moving to the right. He wasn’t looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn’t say anything at all. He just started shooting.”

Other witnesses said the gunman was wearing all black, possibly in a trench coat, and with a baseball hat and ski mask partially covering his face. “He just pulled out a gun and shot my friend that was working the front desk,” said Holden Harrah, 21, to The Los Angeles Times.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Authorities are at a home in the 800 block of Fowler Ave. in Newbury Park, about 10 minutes from the Thousand Oaks bar where the mass shooting occurred. pic.twitter.com/UHinT8Cytu — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 8, 2018

