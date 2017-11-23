Hillary Blames Barack Obama for Her Election Loss

Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Republican Hugh Hewitt on his radio show Wednesday to discuss all the people responsible for her remarkable 2016 loss.

Hugh Hewitt Says he is a conservative but he introduced her saying: “So pleased to welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton to the program…She’s the author of a wonderful, new book, What Happened, which I want to urge everyone in this audience to get. It is candid. It is engrossing, and it is no-holds barred. Secretary Clinton, thank you for joining me. I very much appreciate it.”

His entire interview was one of supplication and obeisance to the failed presidential candidate.

After Hillary said she was thankful to be able to continue her service for all her causes and values, she plunged into her favorite topic – all those people who cost her the election, with Hugh paying sufficient homage.

She blames Barack Obama for her loss because she had to follow him.

Did Obama aides urge you to use caution to protect our past president Obama, she was asked.

Hillary said, “Well, again, I think that’s a very astute question on your part. And I think two things. One, I was proud to serve in the Obama administration. I did not agree with everything that President Obama decided, but on balance, I really think he did what had to be done to rescue the economy, which as we all remember, was in desperate straits.”

“He did chart a course in the world that favored diplomacy and negotiation, something that I think is important.”

“But it is true that when you run to succeed a two-term president of your own party, you have a historical headwind blowing against you. And I refer to that in the book, because it’s not just this campaign can be set apart from everything that’s ever happened in our politics. It is a challenge.”

“If you are both the candidate defending a lot of the areas of agreement, but also putting forth an agenda for change, which is what I tried to do, it is often difficult to get the second part of that message through. So I do think it was a problem.”

She bashed President Trump while laughing.

“You know, look, I don’t have any personal stake in this presidency. I have a citizen’s stake. I have a concerned person’s stake. And I am, as you might guess, very much worried by the actions and rhetoric of our current president. And so I was cordial with him before we ran against each other. He supported me when I ran for the Senate in New York. And then he began to traffic in all kinds of conspiracies like the birther conspiracy, and you know, then making all kinds of outrageous and untrue attacks on immigrants and others, and really being an equal opportunity insulter.”

She falsely claimed she wanted him to succeed.

“I really did hope, and as I said in my concession speech, which I talk about in the book, I said we all need to give him a chance. And we all need to support our president. We have one president at a time. And I’ve been very disappointed in the way that he has conducted himself.”

She blamed Comey and Russia for her loss and said he wasn’t fired for that which makes the firing obstruction in her mind.

She forget to mention that the emails released by Wikileaks showing her to be a scoundrel were accurate.

She wants to keep talking and be part of the political debate.

“I am trying to be as candid and open as I can be,” she said, “because I think there’s a lot at stake. And if my voice can help us get our country back on track where we begin to have, you know, reason-based discussions about our differences again and try to chart a path forward that actually makes sense and can be supported by facts, I want to be part of that debate.”

As usual, she took responsibility without taking responsibility, a skill she has honed over decades of lying.

“And you know, I take responsibility for the mistakes I made, but it was as you know, it was a pretty overblown scandal as far as scandals go.”

She then portrayed Uranium One as a fake scandal. And as far as the Beghazi tragedy which she literally slept through, she feels really good about what she did.

[She did enable Ambassador Stevens to give his life for his country.]

”And then when there is a deliberate effort to misinterpret facts, like the whole Uranium One charge, you know, that is something that has been kept alive despite constant debunking similar to the tragedy in Benghazi where you know, I testified at length. I answered every question.”

Uranium One is a real scandal and she knows it.

She’s perfectly content with her Benghazi performance and her failure to protect the facility despite pleas from Ambassador Stevens.

Did she regret not staying up all night, she was asked? Her answer – she only slept a few hours and was in constant communication.

Would it have made a difference, Hugh wanted to know. She doubted it because it was a political attack.

The emails was a phony scandal and the servers were never compromised, only State Department servers were compromised according to her. That’s one of many provable lies. She lied again and said she only used the server for “convenience”. Why then didn’t she turn the servers in to the FBI instead of hammering hard drives and using bleach bit on them?

There was no evidence she insisted, despite Mike Morell saying they likely did.

She was so careless as to even leave her phone with all her classified data on it in a hotel room in China as did Huma Abedin.

Hillary had a completely insecured server, less secure than gmail and we know it was attacked frequently from the testimony of her own techs.

Hillary is worried about fake news and tech companies. In her mind the tech companies didn’t come clean and there is mire Russia collusion information out there.

Fake conservative Hugh Hewitt said What Happened needed to be written,

A fawning Hugh Hewitt the asked, ‘What Happened’ needs to be written, and I mean, it needs to be read by conservatives, e fspecially for the conservation you have with “Mothers of the Movement” about race. Of the 62.9 million people who voted for President Trump, do you have a number in your mind that you think are actually white nationalist racists of that 62.9 million, a real number?”

The country is loaded down with white supremacists, Hillary said, never mentioning the communists and socialists. She also thinks she won because she had the popular vote.

About the 62.9 million being a real number, she said, “No, I don’t. I think that, look, I think there has proven to be more white supremacists and white nationalists than I wish there were in our country, as we saw tragically in Charlottesville and other places. And they have made common cause with the President’s agenda out of their own mouth that he is someone that they are counting on to promote it. So I know that there is that.”

“I think most people who support him, support him because you know, they feel like he is speaking their language, that he is expressing their own thoughts and their fears, their concerns about the country and the changes that we’re experiencing.”

“And as I said earlier, you know, making people angry can be a good term, good short term political strategy. But it doesn’t bring another job to a depressed area. And it doesn’t deal with the health care needs that kids and families have, and I could go on. So after you’ve exhausted that kind of feelings, what do we do? How do we come together?”

“And so I think that if you keep your supporters in a frenzy all the time, and you go after black athletes who are expressing peacefully their opinions, whether you agree with them or not, you are feeding the worst impulses that have been part of American history from our very beginning. And I don’t think we’ve made the progress we’ve made over our 240 years by giving into those. We’ve had to work to overcome them.”

“And you know, I am fundamentally someone who believed that the American experiment is the greatest human invention in the history of the world. And I don’t want to see us get derailed because we start giving in to our anger and our fear as opposed to remaining positive and optimistic and confident about the future.”

She agreed the numbers might not be all that high but those who aren’t are reverting back to “virulent days.”

Hillary and the party she and her husband have led for decades are hateful and divisive.

Hugh said, “My very last question, Madame Secretary, thanks for the time. Again, I urge everyone to read What Happened…

She didn’t want it to end because Hugh made the interview into to her platform.

”Well you know, Hugh, I’m really enjoying this. I can go for a few more minutes, if you want to.”

Hugh was thrilled but nothing worthwhile was said from a real right-winger’s perspective.