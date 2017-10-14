Hillary Compared Weinstein to Trump – But Not to Her Husband

by Temerity Forthright

Hillary Clinton compared Harvey Weinstein to President Trump. She said of the president, we have “someone admitting to be a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

What incredible irony. Hillary’s husband, former president Bill Clinton, was charged with rape and sexual harassment on numerous occasions by many women. He was even caught having sex with an intern in the Oval Office.

President Clinton was impeached, although not removed from office, for having lied by saying that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky,” when he actually did.

So where is Hillary Clinton’s moral outrage at the serial sexual harassment of women by her own husband? During the years when Bill Clinton was governor, and then president, Hillary time and time again vilified the women who accused her husband of rape and sexual harassment.

Hillary stood by her man, however, calling her husband’s accusers – Kathleen Willey, Gennifer Flowers, and Juanita Broaddrick – “bimbos.”

Kathleen Willey said the Clintons tried to intimidate her into not telling the truth in court. She found her cat dead on her porch, had her car vandalized, and said people were inquiring about her children in her neighborhood.

Hillary said that Gennifer Flowers was “some failed cabaret singer who doesn’t have much of a resume to fall back on.”

Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Bill of raping her, said Hillary intimidated her at a campaign function two weeks after the attack. Broaddrick recalled that Hillary told her things that made it clear that she was to keep her mouth shut … or else.

Paula Jones won an $850,000 settlement to drop her case against Bill Clinton, with Hillary’s blessing. Jones was more direct with her indictment of Hillary. She said that Hillary Clinton “tried to discredit all of these women that her husband abused and sexually harassed”.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asked during Hillary’s 2016 campaign for president, “Can she move forward in this campaign, talking about the war on women, as she did in Northern Iowa, that women who claim to be sexually abused have the right to be heard and the right to be believed?” The Hillary Clinton campaign soon removed the “right to be believed” statement from her website. The voters answered Scarborough’s question last November.

In her recent NBC interview, Hillary said of Weinstein, “This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere.” (Except, apparently, in the Oval Office by her husband). When asked by BBC’s Andrew Marr about the three women who appeared at one of the presidential debates, Hillary deflected the comments by saying, “It had all been litigated” and, “That was clearly in the past.” Out of sight is obviously out of mind.

Hillary even had the audacity to talk about the “credible reports from women” about Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump. She told the interviewer she thinks Trump is focused on “keeping women in their place.”

Hillary’s proof of Trump’s treatment of women, as she stated in the interview, was the difference in the way he shook hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May. She said it was “sexist, if not misogynistic.”

This makes Hillary Clinton’s remarks about Harvey Weinstein all the more sickening. Hillary’s husband, over the course of the last four-plus decades, has been accused of systematically raping and sexual harassing women. All these attacks against women were not only with Hillary’s knowledge, but with her help in covering them up.

It took Hillary a week to speak out against the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations. This may be in large part because she accepted campaign contributions from Weinstein. He also sponsored fundraisers for Hillary’s campaign.

Clinton said of the allegations that led to Weinstein being fired from the company he founded, “This was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past. I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled.” Oh no, honey, everybody knew what he was doing!

If Hillary was sick, shocked, and appalled by the allegations of Weinstein’s sexual harassment of women, it begs the question of how she felt about the allegations of her own husband’s sexual harassment of women. Clearly, her actions in the past speak louder than her words now.

Hillary said she would donate Weinstein’s campaign contributions to charity. Several Democrat lawmakers said they would donate Weinstein’s campaign contributions to charities that help women, but when asked, Hillary would not specify which charities would receive her money.

Hillary’s fake moral outrage against Weinstein’s sexual harassment of women would have been better placed against her own husband, not President Trump.