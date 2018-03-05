Hogg Drives Up NRA Membership

Google searches for ‘NRA membership’ have risen roughly 4,900 percent since the week before the February 14 shooting, with new members flocking to support the gun owners’ rights group, the Daily Mail reported.

It’s not known how many new NRA memberships have been added but it’s a lot.

Other gun rights groups confirmed they had a surge as well. The National Association for Gun Rights had a 30% increase in online membership applications.

THE CNN TOWNHALL HAS INSPIRED SOME PEOPLE TO JOIN THE NRA

Some otherwise casual gun rights supporters said that the loud attacks on the NRA in the media by young Parkland survivors such as David Hogg drove them to sign up. Hogg called NRA members “child murderers” among other things.

“Thank you David Hogg for inspiring me,” one Twitter user wrote. “I gifted my husband with an NRA membership. I felt now was an important time to support them,” she continued, adding a screenshot of the membership confirmation email.

Another wrote, “I am now a member of the NRA.i want to give a special thanks to @ TX_Deplorable80 for offering to buy me a http://membership.money is tight but my wife got me the membership for $30 plus spent like 20 on stickers plus a small donation. we must support the NRA in these times.”

“@ NancyPelosi I paid for my # NRA membership with my “crumbs”. @ NRA @ DLoesch # TaxReform # Crumbs # 2A,”another said.

“I WAS going to order an # LLBean duffel bag… Instead, I ordered a 5-year membership to @ NRA ”

Well, I don’t have $1500 for the upfront lifetime membership but I can do payments, my daughter is going to be a lifetime member shortly!

IDIOT CORPORATIONS

As more than a dozen companies dropped their benefits for NRA members, we discover only a handful of people actually used them. Only 13 people used Delta’s benefits. United canceled 12 people. Some other companies actually had no one use them. These corporations angered half the country to trash benefits for a few dozen people.

FedEx didn’t join in and their stock has risen.

They’re so stupid.

HERE’S THE KID WHO MADE IT ALL POSSIBLE

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg to politicians who receive NRA donations: “If you can’t get elected without taking money from child murderers, why are you running?” (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/qcdlcpcEfV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 19, 2018