Horrible Story of 9-Year Old Who Killed Herself Over Bullying & Racism

An adorable little 9-year old named McKenzie Adams had been taunted in school and bullied because she is black. Her parents moved her to a new school where she made friends with a white boy, and the same thing happened.

Children tormented her because she rode to school with her friend, the white boy. The children would mock her and tell her to kill herself. She went home and did exactly that.

She hanged herself Dec. 3 in her home in Linden, about 100 miles west of Montgomery, and was discovered by her grandmother, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Her aunt, Eddwina Harris, said the group of students taunted McKenzie by telling her to commit suicide.

“She was being bullied the entire school year, with words such as ‘kill yourself,’ ‘you think you’re white because you ride with that white boy,’ ‘you ugly,’ ‘black bitch,’ ‘just die,’” Harris told the newspaper.