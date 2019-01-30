Howard Schultz Wouldn’t Donate to Elizabeth Warren Over SOCIALISM

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is running for President as an Independent, said he does not support the policies of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) during a Wednesday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” he also said he didn’t give to her campaign because of her Socialist policies.

“I don’t believe what Elizabeth Warren stands for. I don’t believe the country should be headed toward socialism,” Schultz told Barnacle.

Panelist Mike Barnacle asked him why he thinks Warren is a Socialist.

“I think she believes in programs that will lead to socialism in America,” Schultz responded.

“I don’t believe the country should be heading to socialism,” he said. “I think she believes in programs that will lead to socialism in America. She’s a smart woman; I respect her. This isn’t personal. I just don’t agree with her.”

