Huh, What? Roger Goodell Says Everyone Should Stand for the Anthem

In a mid-September statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the kneeling players and called President Trump “disrespectful” and “divisive” for calling them out as they kneeled for the Anthem and our flag.

The commissioner has done a turn around and wants his players to stand for the Anthem. He sent a letter to 32 teams telling them of a plan to “move on”.

Goodell said “everyone should stand for the National Anthem.” Not stopping there, he added the NFL player’s protest of kneeling during the anthem is “threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”

It’s also a barrier to their big paychecks if they keep it up! People really want to stop the taxpayer funding of stadiums and the other corporate welfare they receive. Football is now the lowest rated sport of the top five and their ratings are sinking. Ticket sales are dropping.

Don’t be too happy about Goodell caving. As part of his plan, he said they are going to “include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues.” That could include the “Equality Month” players have asked for and other leftist BS. It doesn’t sound like Goodell is going to abandon politics.

NEW: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to team leaders: “We believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem” https://t.co/KEPUJR8Avx pic.twitter.com/cEGFqycB5B — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2017