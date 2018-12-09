Hysteria-Prone Cory’s MAD! ICE Arrested 109 Mostly-Criminal Illegal Aliens

Senator Cory Booker is hopping mad at ICE for arresting 109 criminal aliens in New Jersey. He was hoping to keep them.

ICE targeted at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and other immigration violators. Four were wanted by Interpol.

The individuals arrested throughout New Jersey were nationals of Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Trinidad, and Venezuela. You know how we are told none come from outside the continent? Some of those arrested came from Egypt, Korea, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, and Taiwan. They were arrested for all sorts of horrendous crimes.

They’re all keepers, Cory says. As it happens, 80 percent had prior criminal convictions and/or pending criminal charges.

That’s very effective targeting and New Jersey is safer without them, but Cory says they are less safe.

Huh?

BEST THING EVER WRITTEN ABOUT CORY

Edward Scarry at The Washington Examiner reminds us of “the best thing” ever written about often frantic Sen. Cory Booker. One would do well to remember the 2012 NY Times piece now as Cory heads for Iowa to potentially throw in his bid to become President of the United States.

When snow blanketed this city two Christmases ago, Mayor Cory A. Booker was celebrated around the nation for personally shoveling out residents who had appealed for help on Twitter. But here, his administration was scorned as streets remained impassable for days because the city had no contract for snow removal.

Last spring, Ellen DeGeneres presented Mr. Booker with a superhero costume after he rushed into a burning building to save a neighbor. But Newark had eliminated three fire companies after the mayor’s plan to plug a budget hole failed.

In recent days, Mr. Booker has made the rounds of the national media with his pledge to live on food stamps for a week. But his constituents do not need to be reminded that six years after the mayor came into office vowing to make Newark a ‘model of urban transformation,’ their city remains an emblem of poverty.

True to himself, Cory wants more illegal aliens — criminal aliens too — especially the 109 ICE found in New Jersey and arrested.

ICE arrests rose 35 percent in New Jersey which is hardly putting a dent in the Sanctuary State’s foreign criminal population. Arresting any illegal alien presents a problem for Mr. Booker.

It’s “aggressive,” says President Cory. Anything more than no arrests is aggressive.

ICE should not be escalating arrests in NJ neighborhoods & workplaces—these aggressive tactics make our neighborhoods less safe & push already vulnerable communities further away from the people who can help them including local law enforcement. https://t.co/mh03upsglV — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 5, 2018

NOT CHEAP — HAVING OPEN BORDERS

In a report by FAIRUS, it was found that the more than 372,000 aliens living in New Jersey illegally cost the state taxpayers between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion per year for education, medical care, and incarceration. That is only three of the numerous areas of expenditures.

A recent report by a Yale/MIT research team found that there are 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States, not 11 million the propaganda media and Pew Research like to cite.

And this purveyor of hysteria Cory Booker is worried about 109 ARRESTS!!! Is he KIDDING? Actually, it’s just more of his hypocrisy. Criminal illegal aliens cost New Jersey taxpayers $50 million a year in incarceration costs. While Cory is pretending these are all vulnerable people, the truly vulnerable are the citizens.

The bozo doesn’t seem to realize that what makes New Jersey more unsafe is their sanctuary status.

NEW JERSEY IS NOW A SANCTUARY STATE

Last week, the far-left state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal ordered local law enforcement to limit cooperation with the federal agency.

“As a result of limited cooperation with local and state authorities, ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at work sites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community,” the agency said in a statement.

Keep in mind that the criminal aliens do not remain in the sanctuary locales and don’t always spit on the sidewalks they walk on, they go to other neighborhoods to commit their crimes or they crawl in and out of the seedy underground of transnational gangs.

One police detective on Long Island said a lot of these illegal immigrants who do your lawn by day are committing crimes by night.

DEMOCRATS WANT STRONG BORDERS AND I AM THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND

Now, remember, don’t call Democrats open borders nutjobs. The line they like to give is, “Of course, Democrats believe in strong borders.”

Take her holiness, Nancy Pelosi. She has gone so far as to say it’s a “sin” to have a wall.

Democrats say ‘no’ to more Border Patrol, a wall, more drones on the border, more cots for detention, detention, deportation, and they say ‘yes’ to sanctuary cities, abolishing ICE, and giving as many freebies as possible to illegals at the expense of legal U.S. taxpayers.

Democrats like President Booker say ICE is targeting communities with anti-ICE policies, but, truth be told, it is their policies that require ICE to go into homes and workplaces to snatch the offenders.

It endangers ICE and the foreigners soaking up our tax dollars and impacting our culture and our politics.