IG Retires, Tells All About Threats, Hillary’s Leavenworth-Worthy “Recklessness”

Inspector General Charles McCullough told Fox News’ Catherine Herridge that then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was briefed on the findings of Clinton’s extreme recklessness in handling confidential material. McCullough was then told by officials to keep the Director out of it.

His task force was marginalized and he was harassed, and was later informed that Hillary was going to fire him whens she became President.

“There was personal blowback. Personal blowback to me, to my family, to my office,” former Intelligence Community Inspector General Charles McCullough III said.

In January 2016, after McCullough told the Republican leadership on the Senate intelligence and foreign affairs committees that emails beyond the “Top Secret” level passed through the former secretary of state’s unsecured personal server, the backlash intensified.

“All of a sudden I became a shill of the right,” McCullough recalled. “And I was told by members of Congress, ‘Be careful. You’re losing your credibility. You need to be careful. There are people out to get you.’”

But the former inspector general, with responsibility for the 17 intelligence agencies, said the executive who recommended him to the Obama administration for the job – then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper – was also disturbed by the independent Clinton email findings.

“[Clapper] said, ‘This is extremely reckless.’ And he mentioned something about — the campaign … will have heartburn about that,” McCullough said.

Last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz, said Congress now has evidence Hillary’s case was given “special status” and not handled as everyone else would have been handled.