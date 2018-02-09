Illegal Aliens Sue ICE for Unconstitutionally Targeting Them

Illegal aliens are suing for their constitutional rights to protest and speak out without being deported. No one ever said lawsuits have to make sense.

Open borders advocacy groups have filed a lawsuit on behalf of illegal alien activists against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The claim is ICE is targeting illegal alien activists for deportation and silencing them.

The Intercept reports that the lawsuit filed Friday in federal court accused ICE of unconstitutionally attempting to suppress political dissent.

ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice were all named as defendants.

“Defendants have investigated, surveilled, harassed, raided, arrested, detained, and even deported these activists in order to silence them,” the complaint asserted.

“This sharp spike in immigration enforcement specifically targeting the most vocal immigration activists is intended to stifle dissent.”

The organizations that filed the lawsuit are the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, the Detention Watch Network, Casa de Maryland, the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild, and the New York Immigration Coalition.

The National Lawyers Guild is said to be a communist front group.

FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO NOT BE DEPORTED?

Their case is based on a violation of the First Amendment. Leftists love the Constitution when it suits them.

“The Government’s targeting of activists on the basis of their core political speech is unfair, discriminatory, and un-American,” the lawsuit read.

Ravi Ragbir, one of the illegal troublemakers, had his deportation stayed pending ongoing legal proceedings. The judge said he should be allowed to stay to say goodbye.

“Like so many people who are living in this country under the threat of deportation, I know how important it is to raise our voices against the injustices in the system,” Ragbir said in a statement.

Sanctuary jurisdictions are protecting all illegal aliens, including criminals.

Homan has suggested holding politicians of sanctuary jurisdictions “personally responsible” for crimes committed by illegal aliens.