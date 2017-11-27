Imam Says “Ignorant” U.S. “Infidels” Might Have to Be “Forced” to Accept Islam

Radical imams from Texas, Maryland, Virginia attended a charitable fundraiser at a Holiday Inn in Virginia this week. Several foreign clerics from Pakistan gave speeches and if it wasn’t for a courageous Pakistan-born journalist, Ehsan Rehan of the Rabwah Times, we wouldn’t know what was said.

Spoiler…it wasn’t good.

Habib-ur-Rehman Ludhianvi, a cleric from Pakistan visiting the “land of infidels”, was the keynote.

Pakistan born Islamic cleric Rafiq Khan defined America as “The land of Infidels”.Nice, huh? Who’s asking them to come here?

Luhianvi is the leader of the Islamic seminary Dar-ul-Uloom, which is based in Pakistan but operates branches in the United States, Canada and the U.K., including one in St. Paul, Minnesota, that opened in a former Catholic church in 2014.

For those Catholic haters out there, do you find this an improvement? The Democrat Party does.

Daryl Uloom Islamic Center and School is one of many Dar ul-Uloom madrassas that was being tracked by whistleblower Philip Haney. Obama put a stop to that!

The Daruloom is the haven of terrorists in San Bernardino that hatched the terrorists who killed 14 innocents.

Of course these radical mosques and schools should be investigated and shut down but that might upset Democrats.

Ludhianvi said there is no need to talk to them – infidels – just snooker them. And if that doesn’t work because they’re “ignorant”, force them!

“They are ignorant and there is no need for dialogue with them, God has given them two options, one is the holy book and one is the stick and if one does not accept the holy book they have to be forced.”

He is also opposed to women going outside the home, wearing high heels, and using cellphones. He has a Fatwa against heels and cellphones.

He can go to Hell.

The jihadi imam is against the peaceful Muslim Ahmadiyya sect who reject jihad. They are worse than Christians and Jews, he said. He also urged American Muslim Lawyers to use the American Justice system to restrict the religious freedom of Ahmadis.

CAIR was in on this.

These are the lunatics the Democrat Socialist Party USA protects. Dems want votes to gain power – all the power – with a permanent voting majority. We see it happening in all the once-normal states like California, New Jersey, New York and so on.

We need to listen to Imam Tawhidi and surveil these lunatics.

People will take the Feminist movement seriously when they’re in Middle Eastern countries fighting oppression against women and calling for their rights. We all believe and support women’s rights and you’re clearly marching in the wrong country. — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) November 26, 2017