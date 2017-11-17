Informant Will Show FBI Knew About Bribery Scheme And Its Ties to Uranium One

The FBI knew all about the Russia bribery scheme in real time and still let Uranium One go through. Afterwards, the Russians discussed how they played us. That is some of what we will discover next week.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Deputy Attorney General, and two Reuters reporters have tried to say there is no connection between the Russian bribery case and Uranium One, but that is not true, says investigate reporter for the hill John Solomon.

John Solomon promises revelations next week at the hill that prove them wrong, he told Sean Hannity on his Fox TV show last night.

Solomon will show the actual FBI documents and what the FBI learned in real time about the Russian bribery case and its ties to Uranium One.

Solomon said the Reuters story downplaying the informant’s role is fully inaccurate. The consultant/informant William Campbell will be an “extraordinary fact witness”. Campbell has videos of Russians opening up briefcases full of cash in the bribery of case and these are the people we gave uranium too.

The FBI knew about the extortion and kickback scheme before the Uranium One deal.

Hannity said the Russians must think Americans are really dumb. Solomon said “it’s funny you should say that” because there is a conversation of the Russians saying that. “They really thought they played the Americans on this one,” he said.

William Campbell says he is in fear for his life since he was outed by the Sessions DOJ. He will reportedly testify on Capitol Hill Monday.

This could be why Adam Schiff and Hillary Clinton are hysterically claiming any investigation of her is an “abuse of power” and would turn us into a “dictatorship”.

Both say it would be the end of an independent DoJ – no joke.

Clinton Spokesperson Nick Merrill said, “This latest iteration is simply more of the Right doing Trump’s bidding for him to distract from his own Russia problems.”

Nobody is supposed to look at the real Democrat Russia collusion and profiteering so long as there is an ongoing fabricated witch hunt into the nonexistent Trump Russia collusion.

Adam Schiff tweeted an investigation of Hillary is bending to Trump and it would be “the end of the DoJ”.

If the AG bends to pressure from President Trump and his allies, and appoints a special counsel to investigate Trump’s vanquished rival, it could spell the end of the DOJ as an independent institution. https://t.co/RkcL9Rsf8t — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 14, 2017

Hillary went much further.